Wendy Williams Reveals Whether Her Show Will End Next Season

Wendy Williams is addressing speculation her popular daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, will end next year. The star opened up about the possibility of the show coming to an end after Season 11 amid recent reports claiming that some of her staff members have allegedly been looking for others jobs believing that Season 12 may not happen.

After the rumors of a potential cancelation hit the headlines, TMZ paparazzi caught up with the newly-single star on August 12 to ask her about the recent speculation, which Williams appeared to deny.

Speaking to awaiting paparazzi on the streets of New York City after a very candid interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, Williams said, “The show will be on for until I say ‘No.’ And I’m not ready to go.”

The star’s clarification that she has no plans to stop dishing out all the hot topics on The Wendy Williams Show comes shortly after a source, who spoke to Page Six, alleged that those who work with the star weren’t sure it would stretch into 2021 after what they described as a “difficult” Season 10.

“They are all well aware that all they have is Season 11 left, that’s guaranteed, but until [production company] Debmar-Mercury announces that they are renewing additional seasons beyond the next season, some staff have begun searching for jobs,” the site claimed.

“Staff are all celebrating what was one of the most difficult seasons over the 10 years of the show,” the source then continued, noting that the show’s most recent run was so difficult for Wendy and her many staffers because of her “health, rehab, her fractured shoulder, the sober-living facility, her husband’s infidelity” as well as her divorce from Kevin Hunter after 22 years of marriage.

Williams shut down the claims suggesting the show could soon meet its demise after speaking to Cohen in the Big Apple as she got extremely candid about her very tough 2019.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the pair spoke about the talk show host’s personal struggles over the past several months, including her estranged husband, Kevin’s, infidelity amid reports he fathered a child with another woman while still married to Wendy.

“I knew a lot of things for years,” she said when asked about the reports, suggesting that she was aware of her husband’s affair long before their split by adding, “but my son was at home. It wasn’t fair to him.”

The Wendy Williams Show is set to return for Season 11 on September 16.