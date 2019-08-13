Briana DeJesus Details Jenelle Evans Feud, Talks ‘Teen Mom 2’ Future: ‘The Show Will Go On Without Jenelle’

It appears that Jenelle Evans has cut ties with her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. Briana was the only cast member to stand up for Jenelle during her recent troubles, including her firing from the reality show and losing custody of her kids. Now in an interview with Radar Online, Briana reveals that Jenelle reportedly thinks she “can’t trust” her former friend.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana revealed on Twitter that she and Jenelle no longer talk. She didn’t go into too much detail on the social networking site but revealed that her former friend wasn’t happy with her over an interview she gave. Briana had been asked whether or not she thought Jenelle would ever come back to Teen Mom 2. Briana revealed that she didn’t think that would happen. Now, Briana says she stands by what she said.

“Based on what I’ve been told I still stand by that she would not be back,” Briana revealed about whether or not she thinks Jenelle Evans would be asked back to Teen Mom 2.

Briana also revealed that Jenelle sent her a message telling her how she felt, including uninviting her to an upcoming event.

“She sent me a message telling me she can’t trust me. She told me that I’m not going to be invited to her makeup line launch because of what I said.”

Jenelle is set to relaunch her cosmetics line in the coming months. However, it doesn’t appear that her former friend will be there. Briana doesn’t seem too concerned about that, though.

After Jenelle Evans was let go from the hit MTV reality show, Briana was the only star to stand up for the mom of three. The two had become friends when Briana was added to the show back in 2017. In fact, Jenelle even traveled to Florida to film with Briana on the last season of the show. Despite all that, the friendship between the two seems to be over since Jenelle reportedly feels like she can’t trust her former friend.

Briana noticed the irony in the situation as well, pointing out that she was the only cast member who had Jenelle’s back and filmed with her “when no one else would.”

After Jenelle was let go from the show, it was announced that Jade Cline would be added in her place. Jade originally appeared on MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant and is no stranger to the cameras. As for how the show will do without Jenelle, Briana isn’t too worried, saying the show “will go on.”

“The show I believe will miss her story and she was an OG so something will obviously be different, but Jade is a great addition and has a great story to share so the show will go on without Jenelle. That’s just the facts.”

It is unclear when Teen Mom 2 will return to television, but the cast has been filming for Season 9B. In the meantime, fans can catch up with Teen Mom OG, which airs Monday nights on MTV.