Frustrated Fans Clap Back At New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Teaser On Instagram

Fans of Dancing With the Stars have clapped back at a new post shared by the show on Instagram, slamming the series before Season 28 has even made its official debut.

Frustrated fans took to the comments section of a new photo shared on the show’s official social media page. The pic showed a photo of a glittery disco ball and a small white-erase board placed in front of it, with the words “We’re back!” written in red marker. In the post, the show shared they were filming the first day of promotional videos for the upcoming season.

Several fans were quick to comment that they hoped the rumored changes toward the show’s voting system would change the outcome of this upcoming season moving forward.

“Hope this season isn’t a rip off like last season,” wrote one fan.

“Hope the way you determine the winner has improved…” wrote another.

Another fan gave a more detailed rundown of what their hopes were for the show’s upcoming season, writing, “For season 28, I expect a fair voting system, judges save, back to the basics of the traditional ballroom, less themes, and Hayley Erbert promoted as a new pro!”

Erbert has been a troupe dancer for the past several seasons on the show. She is currently involved in a long-term romance with former Dancing With the Stars favorite and six-time mirrorball winner Derek Hough.

The show has been on a year-long hiatus since Season 27 concluded in November 2018 and Bobby Bones was declared the winner alongside pro Sharna Burgess despite his low scores by the judges and his obvious lack of dance skills.

Fans revolted against the series, taking to social media in droves to speak out against the show’s voting system, which had been under fire for years for allowing fan favorites to win over more qualified dancers.

In Season 27, the early elimination of Juan Pablo diPace marked the beginning of fans’ disenchantment with the series, as the Fuller House star appeared a natural in the ballroom, performing alongside pro Cheryl Burke, scoring two perfect 30 scores the evening of his elimination. Fans were also enraged by Bachelor star Joe Amabile’s movement forward in the competition, as well as Bones, both of whom had large fan bases that voted for them consistently and kept them in the running for the show’s coveted mirrorball.

Loading...

In the final four for the season were Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch partnered alongside pro Keo Motsepe, Alexis Ren paired with Alan Bersten, Disney Star Milo Manheim partnered with Witney Carson and Bones with Sharna Burgess. The eliminations of the three stars who had all received high scores for the season and showed progression in their performances in favor of Bones left many viewers with a bitter taste in their mouth.

It was later announced that the show would undergo major changes in its voting procedures, which last season were via phone and online.

Dancing With the Stars will return to ABC beginning Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST.