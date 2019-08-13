Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Bright Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk is no stranger to posing in skimpy swimwear and lingerie. The blonde bombshell has rocked plenty of barely-there looks over the years, and shared many of them with her 5.5 million Instagram followers.

Recently, she had a double Instagram update that took advantage of a special time in the day, what many photography enthusiasts refer to as the golden hour. Hosk referenced the unique time in the caption of the snaps, and the pictures are bathed in a magical golden glow that serves to only accentuate Hosk’s beauty.

For the snaps, Hosk donned a gorgeous yellow and orange bikini. The bottoms were high-waisted bottoms with a bit of a retro vibe that came up past her belly button and highlighted her toned stomach and long legs. The top was an unusual style that featured one half as a relatively simple yellow bikini top with a plain strap and orange trim on the bottom, and the other half as an orange triangle bikini top with two yellow straps crossing over her collarbone and upper arm. She kept the accessories simple, carrying a red Chanel bag and pairing the look with no jewellery to distract from the stunning swimsuit.

While the first snap was absolutely stunning, Hosk showed off her goofy, more real side in the second shot. Though plenty of her toned body was on display in the second shot, she crouched down in a pose that showcased her feet with bright red painted nails. She squinted into the camera in the shot and had her hands in a strange position, seeming to be in between poses.

Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse of the blonde beauty in the golden hour, and the snaps received over 186,000 likes within just 11 hours.

Many of her followers were obsessed with the unique swimsuit she rocked in the photos, and took to the comments section to compliment it and ask where it was from so they could potentially pick up their own.

Many other fans simply complimented Hosk’s beauty.

“How are you so beautiful?!” one fan asked.

“Gorgeous shot,” another fan added.

Just three days ago, Hosk shared another sizzling bikini shot where she donned a retro-inspired swimsuit. In that particular triple update, she flaunted her physique while she was on vacation in Sardinia. She posed during the regular sunlight hours rather than the golden hour for those snaps, but the effect was no less stunning.