Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, & Lauren Jauregui Defend Bebe Rexha After Music Exec Said She Was ‘Too Old To Be Sexy’

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, and Lauren Jauregui are a few of many celebrities who have defended Bebe Rexha after she shared an Instagram post yesterday of her hitting back at a music executive, per Music News.

Nearly 20 hours ago, Rexha shared a photo of her in black and white wearing black underwear. As always, Bebe looked amazing. Yet, what caught the attention of the internet was her powerful caption that went with it.

She explained that a male music executive told her she was too old for the industry and that her brand was “confusing” for fans. He told her that female singer-songwriters shouldn’t post sexy photos to Instagram, especially at her age. Rexha used the opportunity to promote a new song she has coming out on August 30, which is about her turning 30 years of age. She got real and refused to lie about her age for her songs to do better. After stripping down to her underwear, the “I’m A Mess” hitmaker sarcastically questioned if the image was too sexy for him.

The post went viral and created a lot of buzz online. Within 20 hours, the photo has racked up over 1.2 million likes and has been commented on over 22,000 times.

Lots of high profile names came to defend Rexha.

“DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE,” Taylor Swift, who is also 29-years-old wrote.

“My sexy songwriting queen. You are beautiful, getting sexier with age and your talent SINGS for itself. Keep making those rules,” Rita Ora shared.

“LET EM KNO MAMA,” Lauren Jauregui commented.

“I got my recording deal at 30 years old, Gurl, If you’re old, I’m ancient. Let the haters hate,” Freak of Nature songstress Anastacia insisted.

Currently, Bebe is on the road with the Jonas Brothers, opening up for them every night on their “Happiness Begins” world tour. She will support most of their North American leg, which ends in December.

Last week, Bebe announced that on her 30th birthday, she will be releasing a new single, “Not 20 Anymore,” which The Inquisitr noted. Released on August 30, the context of the song is about being a better lover at 30 and aging like fine wine.

While being told she’s too old for the music industry, Bebe currently has over 35.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making her the 24th most-played artist in the world. Her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Call You Mine,” is her most-played track at the moment with over 130.7 million streams.

To keep up with Bebe Rexha’s posts, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 8.9 million followers.