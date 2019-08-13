‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Just Teamed Up With A Former Cast Member Of The Show, Find Out Why

See who Emily Simpson collaborated with.

Emily Simpson recently teamed up with a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County on a fun, new project.

Days ago, All About the Real Housewives shared a report regarding Simpson’s collaboration with Lizzie Rovsek. The report explained how Simpson posted a photo on her Instagram page last week to confirm that she and Rovsek had joined forces and created a universally flattering swimsuit that is available in sizes 4-22.

In the caption of her photo, the mother of three spoke of her figure and said that women with curves deserve to have a swimsuit that makes them feel stylish, classy, and glamorous. She also revealed that she and Rovsek named the swimsuit they designed “The Housewife” and noted that the one-piece accentuates and supports the curves of a woman.

In Simpson’s photo, she was seen sporting “The Housewife” in red as Rovsek wore the creation in white.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Rovsek appeared in a full-time role on the show for Season 9 but didn’t reprise the full-time role for Season 10. Instead, she returned only in a “friend” or part-time role the following year.

While Rovsek was also seen in a guest role on Season 12, she has not been seen since and has never appeared on the same season with Simpson. That said, the two women appear to be quite close and have been seen together in social media photos over the past year.

While Simpson has long been embracing her curves, she’s been quite open with the fact that not everyone loves her curves. She previously revealed that she has received tons of mean messages from haters on Instagram and Twitter.

Most recently, Simpson faced claims of having been photoshopped to appear 50 pounds lighter in her Real Housewives of Orange County cast photo. However, in response to the allegations, Simpson shared an untouched photo of herself in her Season 14 cast photo outfit and slammed her haters for their derogatory comments.

“I’m a woman, I have curves and they are frikin’ hot and amazing…but I’m also a human and I have feelings too. Why so many of you feel the need to say downright mean, cruel and vicious things.. I truly will never understand it. I hope you find some happiness and peace someday so that attacking someone’s looks and being so vicious doesn’t come so naturally to you,” she wrote on Instagram.

To see more of Simpson, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.