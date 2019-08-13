Brody Jenner Reportedly Knew About Miley Cyrus And Ex Kaitlynn’s Hookup ‘For Months’

The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner reportedly knew about his ex Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus hooking up “for months” before the news hit the tabloids and her split from husband of eight months Liam Hemsworth was announced, reported Page Six.

The gossip news site reported that the women have been a twosome for “a couple of months.” There are reportedly no issues between Brody and the two women regarding the affair, according to Page Six.

It was announced just days ago that Miley and Liam Hemsworth were separating, an official statement coming from Cyrus’ publicist who remarked to E! News, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.” The statement continued, “They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Jenner announced he and Kaitlynn had split earlier in August after one year of marriage. Photos of Kaitlynn and Miley were revealed on social media where they were seen together on a yacht. According to Page Six, it was Jenner who introduced the women several years ago.

Despite reports that Jenner understood the relationship, he still appeared to take the time to clap back at Miley and his ex on Instagram, stating in response to a comment made by Hills co-star Brandon Thomas Lee that he would share photos of himself and Liam holding hands on the beach after pics of Kaitlynn and Miley hit the social media sharing site. Cyrus quickly responded to his comments by stating on Instagram that The Hills star should go take a nap in his truck.

Liam Hemsworth has been lying low since his split with his love of ten years was announced. The couple, who met on the set of their film version of the Nicholas Sparks book The Last Song, married in a surprise ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee in December 2018.

Liam retreated to the safety of his brother Chris’ home in Australia days before news of the couple’s split broke. An insider close to the family told E! News that the actor just wanted to try and deal with his broken romance out the spotlight.

“It makes him uncomfortable that everything has been so public,” the insider told E! of Liam’s split with Miley. “It’s been a difficult few weeks for him. He’s with his family and just wants to be around people that are going to support him and try and take his mind off of what’s going on.”