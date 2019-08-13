Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Tiny Polka Dot Bikini

Candice modeled a pretty skimpy two-piece from her own line.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is showing off her bikini body in the skimpiest polka dot two-piece. In a jaw-dropping new snap shared by the official Instagram account of her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, the long-time VS model gave the world a good look at her toned figure as she modeled the pretty revealing navy ensemble in front of two ornate doors.

Candice put her many years as one of the most in-demand models in the world to good use as she posed for the camera with one arm up and one leg bent. She also tilted her neck upwards and shot a pretty sultry look toward the camera, letting her long, blonde hair flow down.

Accessorizing the two-piece with a chain across her torso and two bracelets on her left hand as well as a black anklet around her right ankle, the mom of two flashed her toned middle and uber-long legs, which were highlighted by the high-leg cut of her navy blue and white polka dot bottoms.

Swanepoel paired the pretty skimpy bottoms with a balconette-style top in the same print. In the caption of the August 11 Instagram upload, Tropic of C revealed that the star was modeling the Coco bikini in the Starry Night print.

Candice has modeled a number of different looks from her line on social media, setting pulses racing each time.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the 30-year-old supermodel was flashing a whole lot of flesh as she teased some new looks that would be coming soon from Tropic of C.

Sharing a photo of herself during a recent professional photo shoot for the brand, Swanepoel had jaws dropping across the world as she modeled a seriously sexy snakeskin-print bikini.

Just before that, the mom of two flashed the skin once again in a strapless bikini from the line in another photo uploaded to social media, as The Inquisitr also reported.

Loading...

Last year, Candice opened up about how her life has changed since becoming a mom while speaking to press backstage at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

“[Motherhood] has just changed everything for me,” Swanepoel told Elle U.K. at the annual fashion show for the lingerie brand, where she walked the runway just five months after giving birth to her second child.

The star, who’s mom to 1-year-old Ariel and 2-year-old Anaca with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, then added, “I appreciate things I would have overlooked before. I mean, just sitting and getting glammed on is such a nice experience, I would never say, ‘Are we done?’ now!”