German Bombshell Pia Muehlenbeck Flaunts Booty In Cheetah-Print Bikini

Pia Muehlenbeck showed off her fabulous figure in her recent Instagram update, and it got her fans talking.

In the beachy snap, Muehlenbeck stood on a deck overlooking the ocean. She wore a cheetah-print bikini with a bandeau-style top. Standing with her back to the camera, the beauty gave viewers a nice shot of her perky derrière. Also on display was Muehlenbeck’s trim waistline and shapely shoulders. The brunette bombshell turned and gave the camera a smile as the wind blew her hair, which she wore down. She wore a full face of makeup with a dark brow, contoured cheeks, and a natural shade on her lips. With the colors of the ocean next to Muehlenbeck’s tan, the photo was all about summer.

The photo got the attention of Muehlenbeck’s fans, who all seemed to agree that the shot was sexy. Along with heart and fire emoji, frequent words found throughout the comment section were “gorgeous” and “hot.”

“So gorgeous it’s so nice to see someone’s bikini photo without tons of facetune! Thank you!” one fan wrote.

“Now that’s a genuine smile. Love it!” said another.

“You are PURE JOY gorg!” one follower told the beauty.

In the photo’s caption, Muehlenbeck said that she was almost ready to share news about the direction of her bikini line, and many of her female followers showed excitement for what was to come.

Interestingly, the Instagram sensation was once studying to be a lawyer. In an interview with The Morning Show in 2017, Muehlenbeck explained why she decided to leave that behind and forge her own path in the business world.

“I decided a few months in that I really always wanted to start my own business and challenge myself in that way. Because I was really early on in my legal career, I decided that it was now or never,” she said, per The Daily Mail.

With 2 million followers on Instagram alone, it seems Muehlenbeck made a wise choice. She travels the world and also maintains Slinkii, an apparel company that sells swimwear and other accessories.

Muehlenbeck married her boyfriend, Kane Vato, last December in a lavish ceremony in Australia. Vato serves as the creative director for Slinkii. The couple shares a YouTube channel that chronicles their adventures across the world. Muehlenbeck also shares beauty and fashion tips, as well as fitness and wellness videos.

Fans wanting to keep up with Muehlenbeck’s travels can follow her Instagram account.