Demi Rose Flaunts Curves In White Swimsuit

British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby seems to find the opportunity to rock sexy swimwear no matter where she is, including on vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

Demi Rose arrived in Bali a little over a week ago and since then has been tantalizing her 9.4 million eager Instagram followers with sizzling snaps of her wearing very little clothing. In her latest double update, she showcased a stunning spread she was served for breakfast.

In the snap, Demi Rose rocked a one shoulder white swimsuit that dipped low enough on one side to showcase a hint of cleavage. The hips of the suit were cut high, which accentuated Demi Rose’s dangerous curves. Though the suit itself was fairly full coverage in comparison to many of Demi Rose’s skimpy bikinis, the look highlighted her hourglass physique to perfection. Demi Rose wore her hair up in a casual ponytail, which cascaded down her back, and kept her makeup fairly minimal.

Behind her, there was a mass of lush greenery visible, and the spread in front of her was likewise exotic and majorly impressive. On either side of her were two containers filled with flowers, and in the middle was a larger table. The three pieces together expressed a sweet sentiment, and the spread on the middle table proved she was enjoying her time in Bali. She was making the most of the exotic destination’s cuisine by eating some ripe fruits, and added a hint of luxury by pairing some bubbly with her meal. Demi Rose even acknowledged in the caption of the shot that the meal was something special, perhaps even fit for royalty.

The buxom babe’s fans absolutely loved the snap showing the moment in her Indonesian getaway, and the shots received over 193,500 likes within just 13 hours. Her fans took to the comments section to share their sweet sentiments.

“You are a princess,” one fan wrote in reference to her caption.

“OMG this is the dream,” another wrote.

Another follower commented that Demi Rose was “the most cutest and soft girl I’ve ever seen in my life, including my dreams.”

The brunette babe has been using her time in Bali to share plenty of scorching hot selfies while wearing very little.

Just yesterday, Demi Rose shared four sizzling snaps taken from inside a bathtub filled with exotic flowers, in which she wore absolutely nothing at all. She posed with her hands strategically placed to cover certain areas of her physique, but the final shots had her fans drooling.