Brody Jenner Moves On With Model Josie Canseco After Saying He ‘Scored The Jackpot’ With Kaitlynn Carter

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star gushed about his wife a few months ago, but has now reportedly moved on with a Playboy model.

Brody Jenner’s scenes with his ex Kaitlynn Carter on The Hills: New Beginnings are getting harder to watch. On the most recent episode of the MTV reality show, which was taped months before Brody and Kaitlynn’s recent split, the son of Caitlyn Jenner gushed about his wife after she hosted a lavish black-tie gala for her new fashion startup, Foray. In a sweet interview, Brody marveled at his good fortune in marrying Kaitlynn.

“I absolutely scored the jackpot with Kaitlynn,” Brody said, per Entertainment Tonight. “She’s gorgeous, she’s fun, she smart. She’s incredibly smart. And she’s worked really, really hard on this gala. I feel like a proud husband.”

Fast forward a few months and Brody and Kaitlynn’s complicated breakup is dominating the headlines after the Foray founder was caught kissing a newly single Miley Cyrus in Italy.

But don’t worry about Brody. The Hills veteran seems to be over his broken marriage and has allegedly even moved on with a new fling of his own, TMZ reports. Brody, 35, has been seen cozying up with Victoria’s Secret and Playboy model Josie Canseco, the 22-year-old daughter of baseball legend Jose Canseco.

Sources familiar with the new couple told TMZ that Brody and Josie have been seeing each regularly after meeting earlier this year during a Hills press tour in New York City, where they were introduced at a hotel party through pals Frankie Delgado and Brandon Thomas Lee. The TMZ insider says the two immediately hit it off and have been hanging out a lot over the past few weeks now that The Hills star is single. The source added that while Brody and Josie are taking things “somewhat slow,” they are romantically involved.

Brody Jenner Already Moving On From Kaitlynn with Josie Canseco https://t.co/sVBLvCwegU — TMZ (@TMZ) August 13, 2019

This could explain why Brody didn’t seem to care at all about Kaitlynn and Miley’s PDA pics that were splashed across social media. The TMZ source said Brody is completely “over” Kaitlynn and does not care who she dates.

Loading...

The new hookups are a far cry from The Hills scene viewers watched on Monday night when at the end of Kaitlynn’s party, Brody wrapped his arms around his wife, gave her a kiss and told her she did an “amazing job.” The two then hit the floor for a romantic slow dance as they shared a private moment together.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Brody Jenner’s marriage to Kaitlynn Carter wasn’t legal in the U.S. after The Hills stars wed in Indonesia last summer.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.