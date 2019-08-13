Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Booty In Rare Sexy Instagram Snap

Everyone knows that Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram page basically belongs to her kids, but every once in a while she will remind everyone why she was once one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit most coveted babes.

The mother-of-two posted a new photo on the social media platform on Monday, in which she is seen showcasing her booty in a sexy lavender-colored swimsuit. However, she still made it all seem very relatable by claiming that she possessed a small derriere (#tinybootyclub), sparking hilarious comments from many of her over 25 million followers.

One person wrote, “Original booty club,” while someone else appeared excited to say “Omg a club I can join. yessssss.” Another online user joked, “Asian butt problems,” and yet another person chimed in, “I’m not only the president, I’m also a member.” Others were quick to come to her defense, claiming that her backside wasn’t small, it was “real.” One of the most popular comments belonged to comedian Whitney Cummings, who joked, “I think your boobs just make it seem smaller than it is?”

“Honey it’s real. Let’s be honest. Most aren’t real now a days,” one person commented, while another made sure to boost her ego by writing, “Hey when your a family women and have a loving husband and child it only matters what’s on the inside. Love your stuff chrissy!” Those were likely jabs at her close friend and big booty connoisseur, Kim Kardashian, as well as most of her sisters, who are known for bringing the curvy derriere trend back in fashion.

Regardless of the size of her bottom, Chrissy’s picture still racked up almost half a million likes in just a few hours. In it, she is seen laying down on a comfy couch in a terrace, basking in the glorious sun rays as she enjoys her summer vacations. While her brunette locks were styled in a messy bun and her head was buried in a pillow, her legs were up to make room for her adorable pet dog, who joined her in her tanning and chilling session.

However, it seems like her little outdoor adventure did not go according to plan. Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother-of-two revealed that she got burned after spending too long under the sun. It seems like her husband, John Legend, was not around this time, but the family just recently came back from a Malibu vacay. As fans will know, the couple share two kids, Luna and Miles.