Amber Portwood’s Anger Toward Andrew Glennon Was Uncomfortable To Watch On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Amber Portwood’s anger toward boyfriend Andrew Glennon was uncomfortable to watch during the latest episode of Teen Mom OG as her emotions hit the breaking point over her frustrations regarding their inability to communicate properly.

On the August 12 episode of the MTV series, Amber and Andrew tried to have a discussion regarding her feelings, but the reality star was left struggling to get her emotions across to her live-in-love regarding the state of her mental health.

The episode revealed that Amber realized she was going through something bigger than she could handle herself. She was exhausted due to lack of sleep from son James changing patterns. Her mental struggle with anxiety and depression were rearing their heads as well. Amber spoke to Andrew about a change of scenery out of their home state of Indiana. She felt she would do better in a place with more sunshine, but then realized that she couldn’t move because it would take her away from her beloved Leah. Amber’s daughter Leah lives with her father, Amber’s ex Gary Shirley.

“You’re the worst person to talk to about this, honestly,” Amber told Andrew during the episode, as reported by Us Weekly.

“Because I struggle with a bipolar and borderline personality disorder, I sometimes have mood swings and that can be tough on my relationship. Andrew has always been supportive of me, but I want him to better understand what I go through on a daily basis,” said the sad young woman during a show confessional.

She was also seen speaking to her therapist about her issues during the episode. She said she was worried her frustrations, particularly in her relationship with Andrew, would tear them apart. The couple has been together for two years. Amber revealed she wanted to try and figure out her feelings before something happened, stating she wished she didn’t get “triggered” so easily and calling her feelings “a ticking time bomb.”

The issues between the couple came to a head and Amber Portwood was arrested on July 5 on charges of domestic violence, reported Fox News. The news site reported that after 3 a.m. that day, officers were called in regards to a disturbance at the home Amber and Andrew shared. After speaking to Andrew, officers discovered the couple had a fight, and Amber allegedly assaulted him while he was holding their son.

The reality star has been open about how life in the public eye has changed her, stating to co-star Catelynn Baltierra at one point during the series that it was tough to be accepting of your own faults as a person and move on when social media commentators say otherwise, reported Fox News.

Amber was released from custody on July 6, one day after the incident, reported Radar Online.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.