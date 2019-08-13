Rita Ora Shows Off Cleavage & Legs In Unbuttoned Vest & Shorts

For Rita Ora’s latest Instagram upload, the “Only Want You” hitmaker has shared multiple shots of her in Sardinia, the large Italian island.

In a series of photos, Ora is wearing a mini cardigan that shows off her midriff. The off the shoulder unbuttoned number is showing off her chest and cleavage while she is staring deep into the camera lens. The pair of shorts she is rocking sees the “Body On Me” flaunting her smooth, tanned legs. Rita appears to be sitting down by a beautiful bit of architecture, barefoot. She has accessorized her look with numerous bits of jewelry including necklaces, rings, and bracelets.

In the third photo, the photographer has captured her up-close. She has her fingers in her mouth, flirting with the camera. She hashtagged her photo “#3rdPicImShy.”

Within two hours, the photo has racked up over 185,000 likes, proving to be popular with her huge social media following.

“She is definitely not shy,” one user commented.

“You are the prettiest women in the world,” another insisted.

“I’m going on Thursday, I’ll try and recreate these,” a third fan wrote.

“I think you are a natural beauty,” a fourth follower shared.

“Oh wow those photos melt my heart,” a fifth mentioned.

In her caption, Rita mentioned that she is on her way to Asia next.

Since 2012, she has been building her profile up as a celebrity mogul.

In 2012, she released her debut album, Ora, was released. The album instantly topped the charts in the U.K. and achieved three No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah and “How We Do (Party).”

Loading...

Six years later, she dropped her long-awaited second studio album, Phoenix, which she promoted with a world tour. The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K and sparked a number of hit singles around the world — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” and “Let You Love Me.”

On Spotify, Rita currently has over 26 million monthly listeners, making her 60th most played act in the world.

Aside from music, she also acts. She has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed— where she played the role of Mia Grey. Her most recent big-screen role was in Pokemon Detective Pikachu starring as Dr. Ann Laurent.

In the past, she has had her own Adidas range and currently models for the German fashion brand, Escada.

To keep up with Rita’s many ventures, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 15.2 million followers.