Rita Ora Shows Off Cleavage & Legs In Unbuttoned Vest & Shorts

For Rita Ora’s latest Instagram upload, the “Only Want You” hitmaker shared multiple shots of her in Sardinia, the large Italian island.

In a series of photos, Ora wore a mini cardigan, which showed off her midriff. The off-the-shoulder unbuttoned number drew viewers’ eyes to her chest and cleavage while she stared deep into the camera lens. The pair of shorts she was rocking allowed the “Body On Me” star to flaunt her smooth, tanned legs. Rita appeared to be sitting down on a beautiful stone floor, barefoot. She accessorized her look with numerous items of jewelry, including necklaces, rings and bracelets.

In the third photo, the photographer captured her up close. She had her fingers in her mouth, flirting with the camera. She hashtagged her photo, “#3rdPicImShy.”

Within two hours, the photo racked up over 185,000 likes, proving to be popular with her huge social media following.

“She is definitely not shy,” one user commented.

“You are the prettiest women in the world,” another insisted.

“I’m going on Thursday, I’ll try and recreate these,” a third fan wrote.

“I think you are a natural beauty,” a fourth follower shared.

“Oh wow those photos melt my heart,” a fifth mentioned.

In her caption, Rita mentioned she is on her way to Asia next.

Since 2012, Rita has been building her profile up as a celebrity mogul.

In 2012, her debut album, Ora, was released. The album instantly topped the charts in the U.K. and achieved three No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah and “How We Do (Party).”

Six years later, she dropped her long-awaited second studio album, Phoenix, which she promoted with a world tour. The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K and sparked a number of hit singles around the world — “Your Song,” “Anywhere” and “Let You Love Me.”

On Spotify, Rita currently has over 26 million monthly listeners, making her the 60th most played act in the world.

Aside from music, she also acts. She has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed— where she played the role of Mia Grey. Her most recent big-screen role was in Pokemon Detective Pikachu where she starred as Dr. Ann Laurent.

In the past, she has had her own Adidas range and currently models for the German fashion brand Escada.

To keep up with Rita’s many ventures, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 15.2 million followers.