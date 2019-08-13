Vanessa Hudgens Shows Skin In An Orange Bikini With Nathalie Emmanuel

Vanessa's revealing her rocking body in her latest bikini look.

Vanessa Hudgens is showing off her bikini body while spending some time in the sunshine with friend and former Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel. In new photos shared by The Daily Mail this week, the High School Musical actress showed some skin in a colorful bikini as the twosome soaked up the sun on the Mediterranean island of Santorini.

The photos had Hudgens showing off some skin in an orange two-piece. The stunning 30-year-old star rocked her bright bikini look with a flowy long white skirt and a leopard-print bandana wrapped around her head. She also accessorized with a crochet bag across her body and a pair of large hoop earrings.

As for Nathalie, she skipped the bikini for the sunny day with her friend, instead opting for a low-cut white bathing suit with a long leopard-print skirt over the top. The gorgeous actress also shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of sunglasses on her eyes, a large necklace around her neck, and hoop earrings.

The twosome made the most of their vacation as they headed out on a yacht together. They made their day out a group affair as they were also joined by Hudgens’ long-term boyfriend Austin Butler as well as model Georgia Gibbs and her boyfriend, Tommy Chiabra.

Nathalie also shared a gorgeous photo of herself to social media as she enjoyed the scenery on August 12.

The snap showed her giving her 5.5 million followers a look at her yoga moves while holding on to her right foot as she balanced on her left leg. Emmanual rocked a white T-shirt and a pair of multicolored striped bikini bottoms.

Vanessa also shared a snap from the sunny getaway with her impressive 35 million followers on her Instagram account, posting a photo that showed her resting her head on Austin’s shoulder as they watched the sunrise over the stunning Sardinia scenery.

The star looked gorgeous from behind in a long black-and-white polka-dot dress while Butler looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

As for how the Spring Breakers star got the fit and toned body she was showing off in Sardinia this week, Hudgens previously told Women’s Health that she’s a big fan of Soul Cycle.

“Working out is like moving meditation. I feel you can work through things better in movement than being stagnant. You’re pushing through and surviving, and you know you will succeed and get through it no matter how uncomfortable it is,” Vanessa explained of why she’s such a big fan of exercise for more than just helping her to look good.

“That spills into life, ’cause then you can walk into things with more certainty that you’ll end up all right,” the star said.

But Soul Cycle isn’t the only way she gets moving as Vanessa also revealed that she gets in at least six workouts a week and incorporates Pilates, ballet, Training Mate classes, yoga, and hikes into her routine.