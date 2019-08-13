Hannah Godwin Labeled A ‘Player’ On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The fan favorite is showing a new side of herself on 'Bachelor in Paradise' as she gets an unlikely new title on the ABC reality show.

Hannah Godwin was once a Bachelor in Paradise sweetheart, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. The blonde beauty, who gained sympathy from fans when she was robbed of a Fantasy Suite date on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, is making up for lost makeout time in Paradise — and she’s got the new title to prove it.

Hannah G.’s love triangle with Blake Horstmann and Dylan Harbour is dominating the sixth season of ABC’s summertime dating show. After she accepted Dylan’s rose, Hannah allowed the controversial Blake some more one-on-one time after he told her he’s “all in” with her despite pursuing multiple other women on the show. The rest of the Bachelor in Paradise cast watched in horror as Hannah G. and Blake danced and kissed on the beach right in front of Dylan.

Later, some of the other Bachelor in Paradise ladies weighed in on Hannah’s messy situation, Entertainment Tonight notes.

“I feel as though she’s had her hand in a lot of the drama,” Tayshia Adams said of Hannah. “She’s a freakin’ player, just like Blake!”

“She’s not innocent in any of it,” Sydney Lotuaco added.

Dylan also expressed confusion over Hannah’s behavior and speculated that perhaps she dated Blake in the past.

It looks like we may have a new 'player' in #BachelorInParadise. https://t.co/Q0zyFPRgm2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 13, 2019

It’s no wonder that Bachelor in Paradise fans were equally confused by Hannah G.’s behavior.

“So now Hannah G. is the liar and player? okkkk did not see that coming,” one fan tweeted.

You can see some of the fan reaction to Hannah’s new status as a “player” below.

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT NO ONE COULD BE SEEN AS WORSE THAN BLAKE, THE MOST INNOCENT TURNS TO PLAYER. SO DISAPPOINTED IN HANNAH G, VERY! — Rachel Han (@hanjiyunie) August 13, 2019

Ok so Blake SUCKS. Obviously. BUT, Hannah G is a straight PLAYER #BachelorInParadise — Katelyn McCay (@katelyn_mccay) August 13, 2019

At this point Hannah G and Blake deserve each other because they’re both players #BachelorInParadise — 12 or 21? (@ItsAmandaWan) August 13, 2019

Hannah G is DRAMA shes a damn player just like Blake. #BachelorNation #bacheloreinparadise — Summer (@Pedalsoflove_NY) August 13, 2019

Hannah G is a cold, calculated player #BachelorInParadise — Kanne (@K_Anne19) August 13, 2019

It was just a few months ago that Bachelor Nation fell in love with Hannah G. The 23-year-old content creator and model caught Colton Underwood’s eye on the first night of his season of The Bachelor and she received the all-important First Impression Rose. Unfortunately, Hannah only made it to top three before Colton “ghosted” her by momentarily quitting the show a la an epic fence jump spawned by Cassie Randolph’s rejection of him.

Hannah G. gained immediate adoration among Bachelor fans as they rallied for her to become the next Bachelorette, but alas, the other Hannah—Brown—got the gig.

Still, before her Bachelor appearance, Hannah G. started at 78,000 Instagram followers and is now up to more than one million, according to MarieClaire. Clearly, she became a Bachelor fan favorite—at least before this Paradise drama.

Of course, Hannah G.’s bio on her HannahGodwin.net website could explain her indecisiveness when it comes to her two suitors on Bachelor in Paradise. On her site, Hannah describes her personality type as “ENFP (spontaneous, carefree, lil’ all over the place).”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.n. on ABC.