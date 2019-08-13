Sofia Richie Flaunts Body In Tiny Crop Top And Miniskirt In New Italy Snap

Sofia Richie is living the Italian dream — and she is definitely dressed appropriately!

The blonde bombshell shared a couple of new photos to her Instagram page where she looked magnificent while surrounded by equally stunning coastal landscape. In her Tuesday post, Sofia wore a super-tiny white crop top, which allowed her to flaunt her ample assets and flat stomach. She paired it with a skimpy button-up miniskirt in the same color, parading her long toned pins around town.

The model completed her look with a colorful bag, a pair of black, square-shaped sunglasses, some pearl earrings and a black bracelet around her left wrist. She wore her dark blonde locks in a super-sleek low bun with a center part and showcased her natural beauty by donning barely any makeup whatsoever. Her golden tan provided the last bit of glamour to her look as she basked in the warm sun rays while posing near the beach.

In the first picture, Sofia was caught in a candid pose as she looked sideways with a beautiful picturesque beach right behind her. Many people were taking advantage of the stunning weather to go for a dip, but the 20-year-old chose to dress up and go for a walk instead. In the second snap, she looked straight at the camera, appearing to be ready to move on.

Sofia has been in Southern Italy for a few days now as she headed there to celebrate the birthday of her close friend Kylie Jenner, who turned 22 on August 10. The duo was joined by Sofia’s boyfriend (Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-flame and father of her three children), Scott Disick, the birthday girl’s beau, Travis Scott, Kylie’s 1-year-old baby daughter, Stormi Webster, KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner and her partner, Corey Gamble, as well as a string of Kylie’s best friends, including Yris Palmer and her own baby girl, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel.

Noticeably absent were the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan, who seem to be busy either traveling or working. Kourtney Kardashian, who was also in Italy with her kids, appeared to skip her sister’s birthday bash to stay with Mason, Penelope and Reign in a more chilled environment. However, they all shared sweet birthday messages for the youngest of the tribe on social media, with Kim labeling her sister as a “strong and confident” woman who always makes the best decisions.

“Happy birthday sweet Kylie! Your love, humor, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few things I love and adore about you!! We are all so blessed to have you,” Khloe wrote on Instagram.