Nicole Scherzinger Talks Pussycat Dolls Reunion, Admits She Misses Performing With Her Girls

Nicole Scherzinger is busy jetting around the world and working on numerous hit TV shows.

While the “Baby Love” songstress was in Australia, she appeared on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa and was asked about a possible Pussycat Dolls reunion, per The Daily Mail.

“You never know. I definitely miss touring,” Scherzinger revealed.

She admitted that the Pussycat Dolls’ schedule and touring life left her exhausted but felt it was more of a reason to do another tour so she could enjoy it more.

“That’s why I’d love to one day go back out so it could be a party,” she said laughing.

After the group parted ways, Nicole embarked on a solo career. She spilled that when she was performing on her own, she would miss the girls being with her on stage.

“When I went solo after, I really enjoyed touring with my dancers and I was like ‘God I miss my girls,’ and I’d love for us to be able to get back out and just enjoy it and breathe,” the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper said.

Rumors of the band reuniting for a tour has been going around for a while. Last year, Melody Thorton explained that a reunion would be a nightmare.

“I’m not the same at 34 as I was when I was 24, so the idea of getting together again sounds like a nightmare,” she claimed.

Scherzinger is currently in Australia promoting Australia’s Got Talent where she is a judge. She is also working on the second season of The Masked Singer in the U.S. in between.

Prior to those television jobs, she has been a judge on X Factor in the U.K. and U.S., as well as the British comedy panel game show Bring the Noise. She was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2010 and won the 10th season.

In 2005, the Pussycat Dolls became a global success. Nicole was the lead singer and the group made her a household name around the globe. Their debut album, PCD, sold over 9 million copies worldwide and enjoyed six single releases — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute.”

Their final album, Doll Domination, was released in 2008. They promoted the record with a world tour that visited four continents.

Since 2011, Nicole has released two solo studio albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie. In the U.K., she has achieved eight top 10 singles.

Since 2011, Nicole has released two solo studio albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie. In the U.K., she has achieved eight top 10 singles.