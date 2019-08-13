Kelly Ripa Reveals She Sidestepped Major Photo Drama With Daughter Lola Consuelos And All Moms Can Relate

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa sat down with Jerry O’Connell on the premiere episode of his Jerry O Show. During the segment, she revealed to the newly christened talk show host that all she wanted was to share a proud parent moment on Instagram as daughter Lola Consuelos headed off to her senior prom. However, she had to wait almost 24 hours before being “allowed” to share a photo.

Apparently, Lola had to approve the picture Kelly used in her social media post.

“Took me 20 hours to get that photo. I was like, ‘Please just give mommy one. Just one photo!'” Ripa told O’Connell, a father to twin daughters.

Ripa shared two stunning photos of her daughter to the social media site: one of her pinning a boutonniere to her date’s lapel and another of herself posing with her middle child. For the rite of passage event, Lola Consuelos wore a custom made emerald green evening gown with a V-neck and slit at the skirt, pairing it with metallic sandals. People Magazine reported that Lola’s custom gown was designed by NYC-based tailor Raza Wijdan and styled by Ripa’s stylist Audrey Slater.

Kelly has often shared with viewers of her daytime talk series that Lola has final approval over the photos her mother posts of her to social media. She most recently posted a solo photo of Lola that was shared on August 3 with the caption, “Middle child vibes.” She also added the hashtag “favorite daughter.”

Mothers with daughters are very aware of the issues that could arise when a photo is shared to social media of their child that they do not care for. This is likely why Kelly has “allowed” Lola to approve the photos she shares of her to Instagram, letting the talk show host be a proud mother and for Lola to feel beautiful in the pics her mom shares with her 2.4 million followers.

Lola is Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos’ only daughter. The couple also is proud parents to sons Michael and Joaquin.

Back in 2017, Kelly came under fire from her daughter after she shared a cute throwback photo from Halloween of her three children. E! News reported that Ripa revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she was “banned” from posting photos of Lola to Instagram after posting a cute Throwback Thursday photo of her daughter and brothers Michael and Joaquin.

“I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It’s a Halloween throwback Thursday.’ My phone rings and it says ‘Lola.’ I was debating [answering]. I was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t answer it…but what if it’s an emergency?'”

“She’s like, ‘You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!’ I was like, ‘You know what? I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you.’ And that was the end of the discussion,” she remarked.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings on ABC.