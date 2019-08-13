Kate Moss, 45, Wows In A Strapless Black Bikini On A Yacht

Kate's showing some skin on a yacht.

Kate Moss is showing off her toned model body in a strapless bikini. The stunning supermodel put her bikini body on display in new paparazzi snaps that showed her enjoying a sunny vacation with fellow British model Sadie Frost while out on a yacht off the coast of the Italian village of Portofino.

As seen in photos published by The Daily Mail this week, Kate and Sadie were soaking up the sunshine in their swimwear together on August 11.

45-year-old Kate rocked a strapless bikini look, which included a black bandeau top and a pair of pretty skimpy bottoms. 54-year-old Sadie opted for a skin-tight black bathing suit for the girls’ yacht day while also covering up a little more with a patterned kaftan.

Kate had her blonde hair slicked back as she enjoyed the Italian sunshine, while the photos showed her relaxing on the boat and also taking a dip in the water with a big dive off the side of the large yacht.

The star was proudly showing off all her hard work in the gym in the new photos, as her toned middle and long legs were on full display in her dark bikini look.

The model friends were also joined by Sadie’s daughter, 18-year-old Iris Law, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Jyrrel Roberts.

The snaps come shortly after Moss was last spotted showing some serious skin in her swimwear just last week.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the mom to 16-year-old Lyla was photographed in St Tropez, France sporting a gray bikini during another sunny getaway.

The latest snaps prove that age really is just a number for the stunning model, though she’s admitted in the past that it takes a whole lot of hard work and discipline to get the body she has now.

“I’ve never been a gym bunny or anything like that. I was always, like, ‘UGH’, it made me feel ill, but now I’ve actually started working out, I’m really quite into it,” Kate told The Guardian during a 2016 interview.

“I’ve joined a gym and all that, and it’s made me feel really good. I worked out for an hour every consecutive day for a couple of weeks and it was enough that I really started to see the benefits, which I’d never really done before,” Moss then continued, adding that she even lost an inch off her waist in around 10 days.

She also shared that diet is a big part of how she keeps her body so fit and healthy.

“Food is really important. I try to eat healthily,” Moss said. “I really enjoy food, proper food, but I do try to eat more healthily than I used to.”