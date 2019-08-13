Alanis Morissette Names Newborn After A Season

Alanis Morissette, 45, has given birth to a baby boy and has given him an unusual name.

The “You Oughta Know” hitmaker announced via Instagram that she had welcomed her son, Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway.

This is her third child with rapper husband Mario Treadway who she married in 2010.

Morissette’s Instagram post quickly racked up over 80,000 likes within 13 hours and received floods of messages from accounts who were thrilled for her.

“A baby named Winter, born in the middle of summer. Isn’t it ironic…?” one follower joked referencing her hit single “Ironic.”

“So precious! Congrats to you and your family,” another shared with a heart emoji.

“Amazing amazing amazing. Much love to you and the whole family,” a third commented.

“He’s so beautiful. Huge congratulations,” a fourth follower mentioned.

“Winter has come,” a fifth fan insisted.

In total, Alanis has three children with her husband. In 2010, she gave birth to her first son, Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway. Her first daughter, Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, was welcomed in 2016.

Up until the birth of Winter, Morissette kept fans updated on her journey of being pregnant on Instagram. In June, she shared a cover shot she did for Self magazine which saw the “Head Over Feet” songstress flaunting her bump in the middle of the desert.

After two Canadian only released albums, Alanis rose to fame in the mid-’90s when she released her third studio album, Jagged Little Pill. The record is recognized as one of the best-selling albums worldwide, shifting over 33 million copies worldwide, per MTV. The album topped the charts in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand. With sales of over 10 million in the U.S. alone, it has been certified diamond, according to RIAA.

Between 1996-1998, the era earned her nine Grammy Award nominations. She picked up Album of the Year, Best Rock Album, Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Long Form Music Video between those years. In 1999, she picked up two more Grammys for her single “Uninvited” for Best Rock Song and Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. In total, she has been nominated 14 times.

Since Jagged Little Pill, Morissette has released five more studio albums — Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, Under Rug Swept, So-Called Chaos, Flavors of Entanglement, and Havoc and Bright Lights.

Aside from music, the “Hands Clean” chart-topper also acts. In 2000, she played the role of Dawn in Sex In The City and appeared in eight episodes of Weeds between 2009-2010 portraying the character Dr. Audra Kitson.

To keep up with Alanis’ journey as a third-time mom, follow her Instagram account for more content.