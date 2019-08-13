‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, August 12: Steffy Devastated As She Loses Her Baby

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 12 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) shocking Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) with his news. He told the redhead how Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had deceived everyone. Wyatt revealed that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) uncovered the truth when he heard Flo and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) talking about a secret, per She Knows Soaps. She had never been pregnant and the baby that she gave up for adoption was Beth Logan.

Sally learned that Thomas knew that the baby was alive but chose not to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). While Sally was stunned that Thomas betrayed Hope in the worst possible way, Wyatt was disappointed in Flo. He was also worried about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who would have to give her baby back to Hope and Liam. Sally was glad that Wyatt did not try to make excuses for Flo.

Wyatt told Sally that he came to apologize to her because he realized the error of his ways. He regretted that he ended things between them so quickly and was also sorry that he had immediately moved on with Flo. Wyatt admitted that Sally’s mistake was nothing compared to Flo’s. Sally said that nobody is perfect. Sally wanted to know if he thought that she would take him back now that Flo was no longer in the picture. Wyatt said that he had no expectations but still cared about her. Sally joked that if she took him back it would be like boot camp. Sally smiled as she and Wyatt shared an embrace.

At the cliff house, Steffy realized the implications of Hope and Liam discovering that Phoebe was Beth. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) tried to buy his daughter some time to digest all the information, but Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) felt that Hope had already lost too much time with Beth.

Hope insisted that the baby would be returning to the cabin with her. She stated that she was so grateful to Steffy for raising Beth and was sorry about the impact that it would have on her. Steffy tried to point out that Beth would be confused. Hope then promised that Steffy and Kelly (Zoe Pennington) would always be part of the baby’s life.

Steffy cried and said that she wasn’t prepared for this.

She then surprised everyone and said, “That’s Beth, she’s your baby. She needs to be with her mom.”

Liam cried as Steffy held Beth and told her that she needed to let her go. After Liam, Hope, Beth, and Brooke left, Steffy collapsed. Ridge held his daughter and tried to comfort her.

