Taylor Swift Rolls The Dice For ‘Lover,’ Signs Up To Sing At The MTV VMAs 2019

Taylor Swift loves to use symbolism when something big is about to happen. Today, the “ME!” songstress uploaded a pair of dice which had or had not been rolled. The outcome was a 10. Five on one die and five on the other.

So what is that all about? For instance, what is going to occur in 10 days?

The answer is easy – August 23. That’s when Tay’s Lover album drops.

The superstar was so swift that she was sure her fans would get the hint. However, maybe they didn’t. After all, even though her dice picture had been up for two hours, nobody left a comment – not one single person.

However, Taylor did enjoy nearly half a million likes from her 120.3 million followers at that point. Still, she didn’t get anyone to say anything about her most recent share on August 13, which contained a caption boasting 10 pink heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the image in her share made for a cool still life. The giant white dice with black spots sat on a bed of glitter and metallic hearts, ready to be printed and framed.

While looking at the fresh upload, maybe all this artist’s fans were speechless for a reason. Perhaps not one mentioned anything at all because all true Swifties know perfectly well how Taylor communicates.

In fact, the Instagram post she put on August 12 talked about something else near and dear to the artist’s heart. She wrote, “The thirteens really jumped out,” as she called out both Kevin Mazur and Alex Morgan.

So why is 13 so special? Because that is Taylor’s favorite number. Enough said on that subject.

Pressing on, other than looking forward to when the Grammy winner’s latest album will be ready for fans to have and enjoy, other activities occupy Taylor’s mind. Three days after her Lover drop happens, Taylor will be in the Garden State participating at MTV’s 2019 Video Music Awards (VMAs).

At the VMAs on August 26, Taylor will possibly win Video of the Year, a tough category given her competition.

Loading...

While she’s behind her “You Need To Calm Down” video, teen sensation Billie Eilish has been nominated for “bad guy,” Ariana Grande has been nominated for “thank u, next,” the Jonas Brothers have been given a chance with “Sucker,” Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is up for his best-selling “Old Town Road (Remix),” and 21 Savage, featuring J. Cole, may win for “a lot,” according to MTV.

Meanwhile, Taylor will share her vocal skills with the VMAs 2019 audience. As stated previously, the highly regarded pop star will perform just “three days after the release of her seventh album, Lover,” emphasizes MTV.

“Taylor Swift will hit the MTV stage for her first VMA performance in four years. The pop star is nominated for a whopping 10 awards at this year’s show, split between her whimsical ‘ME!’ and colorful ‘You Need to Calm Down’ videos. That places her at the front of the pack, tied with fellow 10-time 2019 nominee and pop titan, Ariana Grande.”

Watch the 2019 Video Music Awards when the MTV show airs live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Before then, vote for your favorite artists at vma.mtv.com.

Meanwhile, get your hands on Taylor Swift’s Lover album starting August 23.