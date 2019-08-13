Olivia Culpo Spills Out Of Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

Olivia Culpo’s latest Instagram upload is sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform.

On Monday, August 12, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a sizzling new addition to her feed that quickly got noticed by her 4.2 million followers. The close-up snap caught the 27-year-old attempting to look candid and staring off into the distance as she showed off her APM Monaco jewelry, though that wasn’t everything that got noticed in the steamy shot.

The former Miss Universe sent pulses racing in the tiniest black bikini top that left very little to the imagination. The triangle-style number featured a sheer mesh outline of its cups for an edgy design, while it dangerously low scoop neck style provided for a seriously busty display. The babe’s voluptuous assets were hardly contained by the itty-bitty bathing suit top and nearly spilled over the top and flaunting an insane amount of cleavage, though her millions of followers certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW look. A stack of necklaces with square-shaped pendants — which she was advertising in the snap — fell down her bare decolletage, drawing even more eyes straight to the exposed area.

On top of her skimpy swimwear, Olivia added a black tank-top as a cover-up, though it hardly did its job. The completely see-through number was loosely knitted and revealed everything underneath, including her trim midsection and rock hard abs that she has shown off a number of times in Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine. A small glimpse of her matching bikini bottoms peaked out as well, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more.

Along with her necklaces, the beauty queen also sported a stack of gold bangles and dangling earrings for even more bling. Her brunette tresses were tied back in a tight bun to keep her hair from falling over her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a thick, winged eyeliner and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Olivia’s new post with attention. At the time of this writing, the steamy shot has already earned over 69,000 likes after 11 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Always so gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was “iconic.”

“What’s it like to be perfection in every photo you take & post?!?!” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that the model has shown off her impressive figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Another recent addition to Olivia’s page caught her flaunting her famous curves underwater in a skintight white bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique, driving her followers absolutely wild.