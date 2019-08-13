Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah & Eric Get Hot & Heavy, Hope Asks For Help

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 13, reveal that there will be plenty of drama as the week kicks into full force.

According to a recent report from Celebrating the Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) ask for help from an old friend.

Hope will go to John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and ask him to help her find the person responsible for Ted Laurent’s (Giles Marini) murder.

Hope is currently no longer on the Salem police force, and she doesn’t have any access to information about the case. So, she’s turning to her friend, John, who also happens to be a private detective. Perhaps, Hope should be considering working with John at Black Patch now that she is unemployed.

Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will seemingly finally solidify their romantic relationship. There is nothing holding them back any longer as Sarah told her husband, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), that she is in love with his brother, Eric.

Rex was so heartbroken and betrayed that he left Salem, leaving Sarah and Eric to pursue their romantic feelings towards one another, and that is exactly what they’ll do on Tuesday when things get hot and heavy between the new couple.

What relationship advice would you give to these two lovebirds? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/xXTnbB2W6D — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) lets loose on her former husband, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Anna is furious with Tony for marrying Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and not giving her any heads up that he was still alive.

Tony will be in a tough situation because if he wants to keep Anna, he would likely have to tell her that Nicole is not who she appears to be. Instead, his own sister Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is disguised as Nicole in an elaborate wig and mask, and that he married her so that she could take over DiMera Enterprises without blowing her cover.

However, even if Tony were to explain the entire, crazy situation, Anna is known for her hot temper and dramatic flare. She could easily hold a grudge against her former lover, and not forgive him under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, fake Nicole will have an awkward conversation with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) has asked Marlena to speak with Nicole over her recent behavior, but it won’t go well.

Fans can see more of the drama unfold by tuning in to Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.