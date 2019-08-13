LeAnn Rimes Flaunts Legs In Sexy Daisy Dukes During Family Outing

LeAnn Rimes is enjoying the last days of summer with her family, and she’s got the pictures to prove it.

On Monday, LeAnn took to her Instagram account to share a set of brand new photos, where she snuggled up to her family as they enjoyed some time on the water.

In the first snap, the country music singer is seen sitting on a boat as she’s flanked by her stepsons. Rimes’ husband, Eddie Cibrian, is also in the snap as he squeezed in the frame from the driver’s seat

The family looked happy as they smiled while soaking up the sun on the lake.

LeAnn wore a skimpy white tank top, which showed off her toned arms. She also rocked a pair of sexy Daisy Dukes as she flaunted her long, lean legs.

Rimes had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and all around her shoulders. She also sported a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, a fresh face, and nude lips.

A gorgeous background can be seen behind the family as a clear, blue sky and the rippling water from the lake set the scene for the outing.

In the second photo, LeAnn is snuggled up to Eddie, who went shirtless for the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, LeAnn recently starred in a film where step-parenting was a central theme, which she said was something she felt needed to be represented as she is a stepmother herself and knows the trials of blending a family together.

“It’s something that’s important for me to shed light on – the blended family environment in a really positive way because it’s not something that gets talked about very often. So those are two things I really wanted to highlight and they were 100 percent down,” Rimes stated, per Fox News.

“There’s always challenges whenever you’re trying to blend any kind of family dynamic, but my husband and I have been married for seven years now, and we seem to have done okay. I think we’re doing alright. Things are pretty calm,” LeAnn added of her family dynamic.

Rimes is the stepmother to Cibrian’s two sons, Mason and Jake, whom the actor shares with his former wife, Brandi Glanville.

