Miranda Lambert Rocks Cleavage-Baring Top In Sexy New Photo

Miranda Lambert is heating up social media with her latest racy photo, and her followers are going wild.

On Monday night, Lambert took to her Instagram account to share a new picture of herself looking smoking hot as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the sexy snapshot, the country music singer is seen standing in front of a tile wall with records and posters plastered as decorations.

Lambert lifted her arm to show off her new tattoo as she placed it on top of her head. Her other hand was placed up to her mouth, where she bit on her fingernail.

The singer wore a skimpy, low-cut black top with spaghetti straps, which flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms. She had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

In addition, Miranda sported a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. The singer added pink eyeshadow, a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, dramatic eyeliner, and bright red color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Lambert also accessorized her ensemble with multiple chains around her neck as she promised fans she had a surprise in store for them this week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert is currently a very busy woman. In addition to embarking on a tour and putting out new music, she’s also a newlywed.

The singer walked down the aisle with her husband, Brendan Mcloughlin, earlier this year. The pair have been posting about their wedded bliss on social media, and sources told Hollywood Life that Lambert is trying not to make the same mistakes she did in her first marriage to Blake Shelton with Brendan.

“Miranda never pressures Brendan to do anything. He jumped at the chance to go on tour with her. It’s a huge relief to Miranda that Brendan is able to travel with her, because that way they don’t have to spend time apart and deal with all the issues that come from that. Miranda wholeheartedly believes married couples should be together as much as possible. A lot of the issues in her last marriage stemmed from having to spend so much time apart. It creates unnecessary stress,” the insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miranda Lambert by following her on her social media accounts.