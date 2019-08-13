‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season Return Introduces New Character Called Wes

Already, Logan has propositioned Wes regarding the main group in 'Fear the Walking Dead'

The Season 5 return of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw a new character being introduced. However, Wes’ intentions are unclear as yet and the main group just may have to watch their backs.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Channel 4”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

At the very end of Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 9, the new character, Wes was introduced. While little official information has been released by AMC regarding this new character, a lot can be gleaned from Episode 9.

According to Comic Book, Wes is played by actor Colby Hollman and viewers are first introduced to him as he finishes watching the video put together by the main group. He then scrounges through a supplies box left by the group and locates some gas.

However, while filling up his motorcycle with gas, he is interrupted by Fear the Walking Dead‘s current antagonist, Logan (Matt Frewer).

Previously, Logan has had a couple of run-ins with the main group in Fear the Walking Dead. Initially, the group was sent on a mission to find him only to discover that it was a dummy mission set up so that Logan could take over the denim factory they were using as a home base.

Logan is the former owner of Wittington’s Denim Company as well as the partner of Clayton (Stephen Henderson), who was the original character leaving out care boxes in order to help people. Viewers also learn that the real reason Logan wants to return to the denim factory is to find Clayton’s diary which pinpoints a location where they can refine gas.

In Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, Logan assumes that Wes is with the main group but Wes quickly sets him straight by insisting that he doesn’t know them and, therefore, doesn’t know the location of the oil fields that Logan is trying to locate.

Loading...

Logan then has Wes’ motorbike destroyed and suggests he contact the main group to get a ride. He then tells Wes to inform the group that they are making more friends than enemies. During the course of their conversation, Logan makes it very clear that he would like Wes to get in touch with the main group.

This conversation then sets up the question of whether or not Wes can be trusted in Fear the Walking Dead. This means that viewers will now have to tune into the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead to find out if Wes is a friend or a foe to the main group.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 10, titled “210 Words Per Minute,” on August 18.