Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Flaunts Curves In Skin-Tight Jeans

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is showing off her famous figure on social media yet again.

On Monday night, Hailie Jade took to Instagram to post a brand new photo of herself standing in front of a mirror in her bedroom, which has become her usual spot for selfies.

In the snapshot, Hailie is seen sporting a pair of skin-tight, denim jeans. The pants helped to show off the social media sensation’s flat tummy, curvy backside, and long, lean legs.

Hailie added a low-cut, white blouse, which flaunted her cleavage, and a light colored denim jacket to complete her casual and comfortable looking ensemble.

She accessorized the look by sporting a pair of black glasses and multiple gold chains and pendants around her neck.

Mathers had her long, sandy brown hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow.

Hailie added dramatic eyeliner, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a deep pink color on her plump lips to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo, a gray bed with a crisp, white blanket can be seen, as well as a green plant.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eminem fans know Hailie Jade Mathers as the only biological child of the rapper. However, until 2016 when she decided to create an Instagram account, Hailie had lived a very low-key life as a student at Michigan State University.

After setting her profile to public, Hailie began to attract followers, but she didn’t user her famous father’s last name to do so. Instead she went by the last name Scott, her mother’s surname, before eventually changing her name to Hailie Jade.

The Daily Mail reports that Hailie currently lives in Detroit, Michigan in a four-bedroom home, which she owns. The home is only minutes away from her mother, Kim, and her half-siblings Whitney and Parker.

Although Hailie rarely speaks about her father, she did recently confirm that she and Eminem are “very close.”

Back in 2002 when Hailie was just a little girl, the rapper opened up about his daughter’s heavy influence in his life.

“She’s always been the driving force for me to stay busy, stay focused, always been my number one reason for fear of failure. I can’t fail. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say, ‘My dad succeeded,'” he stated.

