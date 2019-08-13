‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: The Group Makes A Heartbreaking Discovery In Episode 9

As the main group continues to assist others, they make a sad discovery about one of the characters they are trying to help.

In the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, the main group continues on with their mission to help people. In the process, they make a heartbreaking discovery.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Channel 4”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, the main group discovers Tess (Peggy Schott) and her son. Tess’ husband, Ben, went out on a mission to find asthma medication and hasn’t been seen since. As a result of this, Tess calls on the group to help locate him.

Viewers do not get to meet Tess until much later in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead as she is trapped in her house due to a collection of land mines that her husband placed in their yard in order to keep the dead — and people — out.

While some members of the group remain at the house to talk to Tess via radio, others go hunting for Ben. This is when they make a heartbreaking discovery.

While looking at a tree with a message written on it, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is almost attacked by one of the infected. Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) manages to step in and kill the infected before it ever becomes a serious threat and the pair search the body afterward.

It is then that they discover an asthma inhaler in the backpack worn by the infected and realize that this is Ben, the missing husband of Tess, the that they are searching for.

Van Redin / AMC

As the Daily Mail points out, they then have to break the news to Tess. She is understandably devastated but also reflects on her husband to the main group about why he littered their yard with land mines, one of which nearly kills Morgan (Lennie James).

Loading...

“He didn’t think that everyone was bad,” Tess said in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“He just thought… that we should stay put. Try to survive where we were. That help would come someday. He was right. Thank you.”

As a result of their help, Tess and her son have now joined the main group and are traveling with them as they search out more people to assist as the journey continues in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 10, titled “210 Words Per Minute,” on August 18.