Kourtney Kardashian Is Sexier Than Ever In Skimpy Black Bathing Suit

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to work the camera, and she’s proving it with her latest social media snap.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog, Poosh, took to Instagram to share a racy new photo of their founder, and fans absolutely loved it.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting on her knees on a boat. Kourt donned a skimpy, one-piece black bathing suit, which flaunted her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned arms.

The swimwear also boasted a high-cut around the hip, which put Kardashian’s curvy backside and lean legs on full display.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair pulled back and hidden under a black scarf and white sunhat. She also donned a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color.

Kardashian accessorized with a pair of oversized, dark sunglasses, and the black scarf that wrapped around her neck and over her head.

In the background of the photo a gorgeous scene appeared, which included blue skies, white, fluffy clouds, and crystal blue ocean water.

In the caption of the snap, Poosh promises to help readers get rid of their belly pooch with some step-by-step targeted moves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her diet on the blog, revealing that she loves to follow the keto diet, which has helped her look and feel her best.

“In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet. My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans or legumes. I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible,” Kardashian wrote.

Previously, sources told Hollywood Life that Kourt was nervous about entering her 40th year as she celebrated her milestone birthday earlier this year. However, she’s since come to terms with her age and is allegedly feeling great.

“Kourtney used to be really scared about turning 40 as she just didn’t want to be getting older and dealing with everything that comes with that, however, she feels confident and sexier than ever,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.