5 ‘Teen Mom’ Mugshots You Need To See

Throughout the years, several members of the Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 TV shows faced arrest. In fact, some who’ve appeared on the popular MTV shows have made quite a career out of legal trouble.

Us Magazine reported reality stars Jenelle Evans and Amber Portwood found themselves on the wrong side of the bars multiple times. In fact, overall, Evans has 15 mugshots to her name. Others like Farrah Abraham and Adam Lind posed for mugshots, but the public never saw them. In March 2013, Abraham received charges of DUI in Omaha, Nebraska. Meanwhile, Chelsea Houska’s ex, Lind, went behind bars after a 2017 arrest for violating a no-contact order. The franchise has so many stars who have been arrested that MTV even aired a Teen Mom OG episode called “Mugshot Mayhem.”

While plenty of the young mothers that Teen Mom followed beginning in 2009 are both good mothers (or fathers) and good citizens, there are plenty who have faced legal trouble throughout the years. With such fame and struggles at early ages, the adjustment to caring for babies and young children caused many of the reality TV stars to falter.

Of the mothers featured on the show, Evans and Portwood have the most arrests to their names. Below are five must-see mugshots from throughout the years.

Amber Portwood 2019

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Amber Portwood, who starred in the original Teen Mom, found herself arrested for the first time on December 27, 2010. The arrest stems from Portwood attacking her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. In December 2011, she violated her probation and found herself behind bars again. In 2012, she got arrested again for failing to finish her court-ordered program. She ended up beginning a five-year prison sentence in June 2012, but she got out early due to good behavior. However, on July 5, 2019, Portwood was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana, and charged with two counts of domestic battery along with one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. The Inquisitr reported that Teen Mom fans have called for her firing from the show since her most recent arrest.

Amber Portwood 2012

Indianapolis Police Department

In this 2012 mugshot, Portwood, who is now a mother of two, was arrested and she could barely keep her eyes open.

Janelle Evans 2015

Horry County Sherriff

In 2015, Jenelle Evans was arrested and charged with third-degree assault. This mugshot was Evans’s third arrest of 2015, and overall, she’s been arrested 15 times.

Jenelle Evans

Loading...

Brunswick County District Court

Among Evans’s multitude of arrests are an array of reasons. The now-27-year-old mother of two has faced charges of cyberstalking, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, assault, driving without a license, and many more.

Ryan Edwards 2018

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards was arrested twice in 2018, and this mugshot marked the second of the year. The reason for his arrest was the possession of a controlled substance. Edwards also got arrested in early 2019 for possession of heroin and theft.