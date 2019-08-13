‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Ashley Shows Up Just In Time

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of August 12 brings a brand new woman to Genoa City named Zoe. Plus, Ashley returns to town, and Father Francis is on hand to officiate the wedding.

A big bump in Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) storyline may come when Anna Grace Barlow brings Zoe Hardesty to the canvas on Thursday, August 15, according to Soap Opera Digest. She has something to do with Kyle and Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) time together in New York City. While her arrival is sure to shake things up, The Inquisitr reported that the wedding of the year ends up happening on Friday, August 16 despite whatever havoc Zoe may wreck with her unexpected arrival.

Meanwhile, Eileen Davidson brings Ashley Abbott back to town. She will be in Genoa City to attend Kyle and Lola’s wedding, and she’s included in their big family toast. However, Abby (Melissa Ordway) hopes to see her mom stick around since My Beauty and Jabot have plans to merge. There’s no word on how long Ashley will be back this time, but it does look like she’ll be in and out a lot as the storyline calls for her presence in GC. Since she left Genoa City with a glass of champagne last year to start My Beauty in Paris, Ashley has returned to town several times. Two of those times came during Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) memorial and later for the reading of Neil’s will.

Actor Mark Berry brings Father Francis to the altar at Kyle and Lola’s wedding. He’ll be on hand to officiate the ceremony.

Later this month, actress Lauren Woodland returns as Brittany Hodges. Last September, Brittany represented Nick (Joshua Morrow) in court, and there’s a chance she will return on August 27 to help Nick in the custody battle for Christian. Adam (Mark Grossman) pressed Nick’s former lawyer, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) into working for him, which left Nick to represent himself in their last courtroom meeting.

On the same day, Joseph C. Phillips beings Judge Sanders back to the courtroom, which likely means another legal clash between Adam and Nick. Victor (Eric Braeden) may get involved as well since he steps in to help Nick keep custody of Christian this week.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jason Canela may reprise his role as Arturo Rosales sometime soon. Who knows? Perhaps he’ll return for Lola and Kyle’s wedding this week.