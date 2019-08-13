Kendall Jenner Lets It All Hang Out In Tiny Thong Bikini

Kendall Jenner has delivered another killer Instagram update. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took the platform earlier today to showcase her summer-ready body in her unique and trademark way: namely, posting less-sensational images to start out with, with fans needing to do a little swiping to see the 23-year-old. Kendall will post bold bikini updates that show her sizzling physique straight-up, but playing hide and seek is this girl’s signature stamp.

Kendall’s update today started out with a vintage purple car. The model wasn’t seen in this photo, nor did she appear in the flowering trees forming the next part of the update. Kendall did, however, show her face in the third slide. Here, the brunette appeared in selfie mode from her bedroom. The Adidas spokesperson had opted for a poorly-lit room adding a grunge-like finish to the photo’s simplicity, but her killer body wasn’t being hidden. Kendall was standing in mostly profile positioning as she snapped herself in nothing but a skimpy thong bikini.

Kendall’s fourth and fifth photos returned to the mode seen in the first two. They either showed more greenery or the star’s dog.

A simple caption from Kendall pointed towards the time of year, with a suggestion that she adores it.

Kendall’s update proved popular in no time. It had racked up more than 1 million likes within three hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 2,600 fans into the comments section. Fellow supermodel Bella Hadid even left Kendall a note.

With a supermodel career and a Kardashian-Jenner status, Kendall seems to have it all. The star grew up being filmed on her family’s hit E! show, although the conception that Kendall’s modeling career just landed in her lap would be an incorrect one. Speaking to Vogue Australia earlier this year, Kendall revealed that her famous name hasn’t always worked in her favor.

“I’ve always been a hard worker: that’s in my blood. My parents raised me and my little sister to be that way and the rest of my sisters, too. A lot of people assumed that because I came from a ‘name’ that it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got, but actually it’s the completely opposite,” she said.

It looks like Kendall managed to make it to the top regardless. This model is now the highest paid in the world, having overtaken Victoria’s Secret legend Gisele Bundchen. Kendall also fronts some of the world’s biggest brands, being a spokesperson for Calvin Klein, Adidas, Tiffany & Co., plus skincare brand Proactiv.