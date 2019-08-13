‘Eurovision’ Movie: Netflix Announces Pierce Brosnan And Rachel McAdams Joining Cast

Pierce Brosnan will play Erick Erickssong in 'Eurovision' and is considered the 'most handsome man in Iceland,' according to Netflix.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Netflix is currently developing a movie about the iconic song contest, Eurovision. Previously, it has been announced that the movie, also titled Eurovision, has Will Ferrell attached. Now, Netflix has announced that Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams are also joining the lineup.

Netflix offers the following synopsis for the upcoming Eurovision movie.

“When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.”

According to Digital Spy, Will Ferrel will play Lars Erickssong. Pierce Brosnan will play Lars’ father, Erick Erickssong and is being billed as “the most handsome man in Iceland.” Rachel McAdams will take on the role of Sigrit Ericksdottir in Eurovision.

Alongside taking on an acting role in Eurovision, Ferrell also wrote the script, alongside Andrew Steele. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Ferrell and Steele have announced that they will be ending their long-standing partnership. However, they will endeavor to complete all outstanding contracts between the parties.

Trending on Twitter: #PierceBrosnan has joined the #Netflix film #Eurovision starring Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams! The movie is set around the international song contest in Europe with Ferrell & McAdams playing Icelandic singers! Thoughts? ???? (Source: Netflix UK.) pic.twitter.com/4xfDgZqe2h — Geeks + Gamers (@GeeksGamersCom) August 8, 2019

In addition, David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, The Judge) will direct Eurovision. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Chris Henchy (Gary Sanchez Productions) will act as producers on the movie, and Adam McKay is listed as the executive producer.

Most recently, Eurovision was held in Tel Aviv, Israel, in May. The Netherlands won with the song “Arcade,” which was performed by Duncan Laurence. Madonna also performed this year at Eurovision.

The Eurovision Song Contest has been running in Europe and surrounding countries since 1956. It was developed by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) after they decided Europe needed some form of light entertainment after the last world war. Swedish pop band ABBA initially found fame when they won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with their song “Waterloo.” ABBA’s music has also been featured in the movie Mamma Mia and its sequel, both of which also stars Pierce Brosnan.

While not as popular in the U.S., the Eurovision Song Contest has been a phenomenal hit worldwide. Even Australia, which is a member of the EBU and is, therefore, eligible for participation, has been asked to participate in recent years. It is believed that Netflix’s Eurovision movie will now help open up the song contest to a much broader U.S. audience.

Currently, Eurovision is being filmed on location in the U.K. and Iceland.

Netflix’s Eurovision will be released in 2020.