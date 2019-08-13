Anthony Scaramucci Continues To Troll Donald Trump: ‘You Are Losing Your Fastball’

It apparently takes one New York business mogul to know one.

Anthony Scaramucci, the onetime critic of Donald Trump who later became a staunch backer and then an erstwhile member of Trump’s cabinet, has been trolling his fellow Manhattan tycoon online in recent days and it appears he has gotten under the president’s skin. Scaramucci spoke out about Trump’s behavior during a trip to visit victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, prompting the president to attack Scaramucci on Twitter.

But Scaramucci has responded with a series of attacks of his own. In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Trump claimed that Scaramucci was just upset that he didn’t have his support during his 11 days as White House communication director, then said that Scaramucci “just wanted to be on TV!”

Scaramucci responded on Twitter by calling it a “very weak troll” and telling Trump that he is “losing his fastball.” He went on to say that bullying is the “most un-American thing in our culture” but said Trump has now brought it to the Oval Office.

This is not the first time that Anthony Scaramucci has appeared to get under Donald Trump’s skin in recent days. During their back-and-forth on Twitter, Scaramucci compared Trump’s presidency to one of the worst man-made disasters in human history.

“We are now in the early episodes of Chernobyl on HBO, where the reactor is melting down and the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process,” Scaramucci said in an interview with Axios.

You are losing your fastball— very weak troll. Bullying is the most anti-American thing in our culture and it is emanating from the Oval Office. Many have called and are willing to work on a necessary replacement. Time to call in a good relief pitcher. @potus is lost. https://t.co/7fiFHbd7O6 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 12, 2019

Scaramucci is not the first member of the Trump administration to turn on the president after leaving. Omarosa Manigault Newman, who first gained fame as the villain on Donald Trump’s reality television show, The Apprentice, spilled a number of embarrassing details about the White House after her exit. That included leveling allegations of racism against Trump.

Scaramucci says Republicans may need to pick a different candidate in 2020. "We are now in the early episodes of 'Chernobyl' … the reactor is melting down & the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process."https://t.co/GpijKdR8Pk — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 12, 2019

Donald Trump was widely criticized for his demeanor during visits to mass shooting victims in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. Critics said that his behavior seemed more fitting for a campaign rally, as Trump was photographed smiling and joking with hospital staff.

A report from The New York Times claimed that White House aides were worried that Trump’s visit would be overwhelming to some victims and decided it would best take place in private, with no media allowed to attend. But the president fumed while watching critical cable news coverage during the day-long visit and demanded that White House staff release pictures and video that would be more personally flattering to him, the report claimed.