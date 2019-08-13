Kylie Jenner’s Close-Up Bikini Pic Dubbed An Epic Fail By Instagram

Kylie Jenner hardly ever misses the mark. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s social media updates have glitz, glam, and the 22-year-old’s perfectionist streak written all over them – a quick look at Kylie’s feed shows a steady output of glossy-looking images.

From time to time, though, Kylie’s own fans will question what they’re seeing. It looks like today was one such occasion.

Earlier today, Kylie updated her Instagram with a close-up snap. The star was wearing a bikini in the sexy, floral-print two-piece documented by The Inquistr, although it appeared that this photo was out to showcase something other than the star’s bikini-ready body. Kylie had posed for the camera in a statement pair of Dior shades with a futuristic feel and a ski goggle-like finish. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO tagged the luxury French brand in her image, alongside giving her 2015-founded cosmetics brand a mention.

Since that post was shared, fans have been commenting. While the post received its usual influx of love, comments suggesting that Kylie had somewhat failed with her eyewear quickly found themselves upvoted.

“I’m sorry these look so dumb..her face is a dream that doesn’t need to be this covered…,” read a comment receiving 153 likes.

“Yes that looks like surgical goggles. Not very flattering,” a user agreed.

“They may be Dior but wtf hahahahaha,” another user wrote with 103 individuals upvoting the comment.

“Agreed,” a fan replied.

One of the most popular comments likened the mother of one to a cartoon character.

“Looking like a damn WALL-E,” the fan stated.

“What your dentist sees,” read another comment.

It did seem that fans were out to liken the shades to situations that require oversized ones, either medically or in the sports world. While one fan likened the shades to swimming goggles in their native English tongue, another said the same thing in French.

Given that Kylie seems to carefully select her looks with the meticulous precision that runs in her family, it’s likely that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner was fully in favor of her shades today. Likewise pointing towards Kylie’s confidence in them is the fact that she donned them for two social media updates today. Nonetheless, it looks like Kylie’s French eyewear has been raising a few eyebrows.

A bit of backlash isn’t going to prevent an update from Kylie from being popular, though. Kylie and her Dior shades had racked up over 2.7 million likes within seven hours of going live. Over 13,000 comments were left in the same timeframe.

Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her Instagram.