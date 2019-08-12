This ‘The OA’ Fan Theory Suggests That The Series Isn’t Canceled

The fan theory regarding 'The OA' sees Netflix using the events of Season 2 to play out in the real world.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans are shocked that Netflix has canceled The OA after only two seasons. However, a new fan theory suggests that this cancellation news is merely a marketing ploy and that The OA is not actually canceled.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix’s The OA. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 2 of The OA ended quite dramatically and on somewhat of a cliffhanger with the OA’s (Brit Marling) life hanging precariously in the balance after the group is transported to yet another dimension. Fans were expecting Netflix to renew the series and to have their questions about Season 2 answered, which is why they were shocked when the news came through recently that the series was canceled.

Since the announcement The OA, fans have been responding via social media. Many are performing the five moments as a way to show their support for the sci-fi series and using the hashtag #SaveTheOA in an effort to show the network how much the series means to them.

As to be expected, a petition was also started on Change.org. However, as Vice points out, the likelihood of Netflix renewing one of their TV series in response to a petition seems highly unlikely.

However, another group of fans has developed a theory that sees The OA not being canceled — and it has nothing to do with having to travel to another dimension in which the series has actually been reviewed. This theory sees the news of the cancellation as being a brilliant marketing ploy on Netflix’s behalf and that the show will actually continue for at least a third season.

According to Vulture, there are several variations on this fan theory regarding The OA. Mostly, they center around responses made by cast members since the news of the cancellation.

Considering the fact that Season 2 of The OA ended with the characters being in a dimension very similar to our own and with them now being in a TV series also called The OA, fans are speculating that with all the actors responses being quite often in character, then it is really a sign that the show hasn’t been canceled.

They even offer up the fact that since the OA suffered a potentially life-threating fall in the Season 2 finale of The OA, this could account for the real-life news of the series being canceled. After all, traditionally if the main actor is seriously injured or dies while filming a TV show, it may call for the network to cancel the series. With Netflix announcing in the real world that The OA is canceled, the theory suggests that they are actually blurring the lines between the real world of the fans and what happened in Season 2 of The OA.

In addition, it has also been noted that while Netflix’s vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, has released a statement, Netflix has remained fairly quiet in general about the news. There has been little response via their social media accounts and there has certainly not been an official statement from Netflix via their media account available to the press.

Some fans are also noting the ambiguity of Holland’s words.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry. We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

So, while Brit Marling has offered up the confirmation of The OA‘s cancellation via her Instagram account, Holland’s stance on the matter actually does sound a little open-ended.

This leads to the theory that in order for The OA to be renewed, the fans have to be involved. Just like the characters have used the five movements in order to enact change in their dimension, so too will fans in this one. This is apparently why a flash mob was organized by fans of The OA to be performed on August 12. As yet, there is no news regarding whether or not this attempt to get the series renewed was successful or not.

Of course, fans will just have to wait and see if this fan theory regarding The OA turns out to be true or not.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The OA are currently airing on Netflix.