‘Teen Mom OG’ Mom Mackenzie McKee Blasts Husband For Turning Off His Phone In New Preview

A new episode of Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights and in a new preview released by the official Teen Mom Twitter account, it looks like guest mom Mackenzie McKee will have a dramatic segment.

In the preview, Mackenzie is at her home with her three young kids. She explains to her producer that she is gearing up for a bikini fitness competition. While she serves her family pizza, the mom-of-three cooks up some eggs for herself. In another clip, Mackenzie is shown trying to get ahold of her husband on the phone.

Mackenzie explains that she needs help with the kids and while she used to depend on her mom, her mom is now too sick to help with the kids. Because of this, she has asked her husband to step up more. However, when she tries to get ahold of him on the phone, she is unable to. When he finally picks up, she finds out that he had turned off his phone.

According to Pop Culture, Mackenzie wasn’t happy to learn that Josh had turned off his phone.

“You can’t do that when you have a wife and kids! What if there was an emergency?” Mackenzie says.

“I’m going to work out. I don’t know what your plans are. What are you doing because I need help with the kids! I’m not just gonna take care of them all day by myself.”

Josh suggested the kids play outside while Mackenzie worked out, but she didn’t think that idea was plausible. Josh ends up hanging up on her.

Distraught after the phone call, Mackenzie sits on her front porch and two of her kids cuddle up to their mom.

Loading...

Since sharing her story on Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie has been open about her life, including her struggles with her husband, Josh. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Mackenzie’s first episode, she opened up about her marriage troubles with Josh. While he was away at a rodeo, she feared that he may have cheated on her. She confronted him and the two worked things out.

After the show, she took to Twitter to talk more about the scene.

“Trust me when I say, a lot happened behind the screen. Joshes [sic] bags were packed and sitting on the door steps until I got to the bottom of it all.”

Fans can tune in to an all-new episode of Teen Mom OG Monday night on MTV to catch up with Mackenzie McKee and her family.