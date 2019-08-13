Kylie Jenner Twins With Baby Stormi In Striking Blue Outfits After Changing Out Of Her Teeny Bikini

Kylie Jenner likes to twin with all sorts of people. For example, she’s done so with sister Kim Kardashian and friend Sophia Richie, and now she’s seen twinning with her baby Stormi in a post on August 12.

The pair are wearing blue dresses strategically ruched in the arms and in the body of these lovely frocks. Both showed their pretty legs, while Stormi’s version of today’s frock had shorter sleeves than Kylie’s.

The sweet mother-daughter duo, who were together while out at sea, a body of water taking on a similar hue of blue as the outfits Stormi and Kylie wore. The pair were both looking out at the Mediterranean as mom had her arms around her little one’s belly. Her immaculate manicure was visible as her nails rocked a light blue color.

Within less than an hour of uploading this tandem shot, a healthy number of Kylie’s 145.3 million Instagram followers seemed to enjoy her share. More than 2 million likes came in immediately while hundreds of followers wrote comments in all kinds of languages, from English to Greek, from Italian to Arabic.

Actor-artist Moises Arias called the social media star’s most recent post — which the author captioned “amore mio” or “my love” — by commenting, “kylie this is amazing.”

Vogue photographer, Victoria Villarroel, also approved. She said nothing but instead, she posted four red emoji hearts.

“Kylie as a mom just warms my heart,” another Instagrammer remarked, obviously impressed by the attractive image.

Earlier today, Kylie showed up in a teeny bikini while plying the Mediterranean, as reported by The Inquisitr. Her former wardrobe choice was exceedingly sexier than the one currently being shared, according to the source.

“The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked an extremely revealing bikini. The top was especially small, allowing the reality show celebrity’s ample bosom to overflow. The mogul-model possesses very large breasts as part of her compact figure but Kylie carries that part of her body off like the star she is while showing a lot of her boobs uncovered as she poses in many of her highly popular Instagram snaps.”

As fans know, Kylie has been celebrating her 22nd birthday for the past week or so while gliding along the Mediterranean with some of her buddies, including Stormi. Also along for the glamorous ride aboard a glamorous yacht worth $250 million are Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, her mom Kris Jenner, her sister Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, plus her other sister, Khloe Kardashian.

For more about Kylie Jenner, follow the popular social media star on Instagram.