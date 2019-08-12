Porsha Williams Reportedly Became Re-Engaged To Dennis McKinley During Filming On ‘RHOA’ Season 12

Dennis McKinley is said to have proposed after a brief split earlier this year.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s engagement is reportedly back on.

Following a brief split earlier this year, an August 9 report from Radar Online has revealed that Williams’ fiancé got back down on one knee and re-proposed to her on August 2 in Toronto as cameras rolled for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As the report explained, Williams and McKinley split earlier this year, just months after welcoming daughter Pilar, amid rumors of cheating, which he denied, and fights over their finances. However, while Williams removed her $750,000 diamond ring following their feud, she is once again engaged after an over the top proposal in front of Williams’ co-stars.

“Tanya Sam threw a party for the ladies on the glamorous rooftop pool bar of Lavelle in downtown Toronto, and all of the ladies, including NeNe [Leakes], Kenya [Moore] and Kandi [Burruss] filed in around 11,” Toronto social columnist Shinan Govani told Radar Online.

According to Govani, Sam gave a speech during the event in an effort to thank her guests for coming before announcing that a special guest had flown in for an on-camera surprise.

“It was Dennis, Porsha’s baby daddy,” he said. “He appeared out of the crowd, and Porsha seemed surprised.”

Following the shocking announcement, McKinley reportedly fessed up to his past issues with Williams, telling his fiancé and their guests that he nearly lost his family two months prior. Then, while dressed in a black blazer with black shorts, McKinley re-proposed and Williams quickly accepted.

While a number of Williams’ Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, including Kandi Burruss, have expressed concern over her relationship with McKinley in the past, Radar Online‘s source said they were completely thrilled to see her get engaged again and “hooted and toasted” after she said yes to McKinley.

Although Williams and McKinley had a very rocky few months after welcoming their baby girl, Govani told the outlet that McKinley made it clear to Williams that he was determined to get her back after their split and convinced the longtime reality star that his proposal was for real.

As for the ring Williams is now sporting, and recently shared a photo of on Instagram, the insider said that the diamond ring is the same ring McKinley proposed to Williams with last year, around the time that her pregnancy was announced.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is expected to air later this year or early next year.