Sofia Richie Suffers Major Boob Tape Wardrobe Malfunction In Italian Paparazzi Photos

Sofia Richie may come with all the glam in the world, but it looks like this model will suffer wardrobe malfunctions like other stars. The 20-year-old was photographed in a somewhat-compromising and very public moment; the downside to Sofia’s fame seems to be that The Daily Mail‘s photographers will be around when they might not be wanted.

The newspaper’s photos showed Sofia making her way through Portofino, Italy’s streets with boyfriend Scott Disick. The couple was definitely flying the flag for summer chic, but it looks like Sofia’s efforts to pull off a braless look were subject to a little mishap. The model appeared stylishly clad in a floor-length and cut-out jumpsuit in silky whites with dark prints. The plunging neckline was definitely pushing the boundaries, although fans would likely argue that Sofia’s fierce body can handle anything.

Sofia may have ticked boxes for showcasing her sexy assets, but the paparazzi images have shown what the blonde relies on underneath her racy outfits. Clear plastic boob tape was both photographed and documented by The Daily Mail. The upside, of course, being that Sofia is now so famous, a wardrobe malfunction from her will make a headline.

Scott appeared every inch the perfect gentleman as he accompanied his lady in the street. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians regular was rocking his statement style via a pair of loud-printed shorts and a chic blue shirt.

The buzz around Sofia and Scott has been intense ever since the pair hooked up in 2017. The ex-boyfriend and father of Kourtney Kardashian’s children initially appeared to be criticized for embarking on a relationship with a woman more than 15 years his junior, but the 36-year-old seems to have gained the respect of his nearest and dearest. Sofia is fast proving to be the one for Scott, with many fans speculating on whether the pair will get engaged.

Sofia’s presence in the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle has, however, caused a stir. Scott remains close to Kourtney as the couple co-parents their three children, with the family’s hit E! show letting fans know the ups and downs of raising Mason, Penelope, and Reign as a platonic couple. Sofia seems to be accepted by Kourtney, although the early days seemed to show the Poosh CEO uncertain.

Sofia and Kourtney both made headlines in December of last year. A high-profile vacation in Mexico saw the two women join Disick. The Talentless founder then posted sunbathing bikini snaps of himself with Kourtney and Sofia to Instagram.

