‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Wants To Get Engaged And Marry Boyfriend Brian Reagan, Find Out Why

Kelly Dodd is joking about her future with the plastic surgeon and how it could benefit her physique.

Kelly Dodd recently joked about a future marriage to boyfriend Brian Reagan and said that she would love the free plastic surgery that would come with tying the knot.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine days ago at InMode’s FaceTite event at the Mondrian hotel in West Hollywood, California, Dodd said that if she and her plastic surgeon boyfriend were to say “I do,” he could work on her for free, which would be a major perk of their relationship.

“I can see my schedule now!” Reagan fired back.

Dodd also listed free skincare and Botox as additional perks of her potential marriage before confirming that she and Reagan have actually discussed a future wedding. She then quit the jokes and revealed what she truly loves about her relationship with Reagan.

“We have fun together and we love our families together and we blend their families, like, we have a modern family,” she shared. “My daughter loves him and I love his son.”

“There’s, like, just so many benefits, like, he lives in La Jolla. So it’s fun to go to La Jolla,” she continued to the magazine. “Just a change of atmosphere.”

Dodd and Reagan began dating one another in November and briefly split in early January. Then, after reconciling just days later, Dodd and Reagan called it quits in July before getting back together yet again.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Dodd traveled to Ramona Singer’s home in The Hamptons for a fun girls’ trip that she hoped would take her mind off of their July breakup. However, rather than take her mind off Reagan, the trip made her miss him.

“I love Brian and I miss him. I loved having a partner like him. He is so loving, but the distance is difficult,” she explained to Radar Online before reconciling with the doctor.

According to Dodd, it isn’t always easy dating while appearing on a reality show and she needs a man who is going to have her back and trust in her character, despite any ill rumors that may surface.

As fans saw months ago, Dodd was accused of being a bad parent and using cocaine by Vicki Gunvalson at the reunion special for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She denied these allegations soon after.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.