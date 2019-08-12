Fans Of ‘The OA’ Perform The Five Movements As They Try To Get The Netflix Series Renewed

Along with performing the movements, a petition to save 'The OA' has also been started.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Netflix has canceled its original series, The OA, after only two seasons. Fans were devastated by the news and quickly responded by recording themselves doing the five movements featured in the sci-fi series. Tagging Netflix in their videos, they hope it will encourage the network to renew the series.

When the announcement came through that Netflix was canceling The OA, the company’s vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, released the following statement, according to Variety.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry. We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

While Netflix does not release details of viewership count for each of their original content series, they have previously stated on various occasions that viewership numbers versus production costs are weighed up when it comes to whether or not they will renew a series. With this in mind, it seems likely that production costs may have made it difficult for them to proceed with the series as it certainly appears to be a popular Netflix series for fans to binge on.

Meanwhile, it appears that fans of The OA will not take this cancelation laying down.

In The OA, the premise is that five special movements can be performed by a group in order to cause amazing things. From bringing people back to life through to entering other dimensions, these movements and their corresponding sounds have become synonymous with the TV series.

As a result of this, it comes as no surprise that Netflix’s Twitter account has been tagged multiple times as viewers perform these movements in an effort to get the network to change their mind about The OA‘s cancelation.

Many people simply recorded themselves doing the five movements. They then tagged Netflix on Twitter and used the hashtag #SaveTheOA.

Over time, fans have become more creative, and a video has recently emerged on Reddit showing one woman performing the movements from horseback.

As well as recording their own five movements, according to the Telegraph, a global flash mob was organized in the hope that another dimension could be opened — one in which The OA is not canceled. According to The Daily Dot, this flash mob was scheduled for August 12 at 12 p.m. ET. As yet, it is unclear how many fans participated.

Finally, fans who think Netflix was wrong about canceling The OA can sign a petition on Change.Org. Currently, more than 49,000 fans have signed, with an initial target of 50,000. This petition states that Netflix had originally planned a five-season run for The OA, meaning that there is still likely plenty of story that can be told.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The OA are currently airing on Netflix.