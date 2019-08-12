Kate Bock Wows In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini On The Beach

Kate Bock sent Instagram ablaze with a scorching new set of photos that are getting noticed for all the right reasons.

On Monday, August 12, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her account on the social media platform to share a set of snaps from her day on the beach, and they certainly did not disappoint. The upload included a series of three steamy shots of the babe showing off her incredible figure in a minuscule bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

Kate’s post kicked off with a shot that included a surprise appearance by her sweet pup Vestry, who only gave the model’s 549,000 followers another reason to fawn over the pictures. Next to the dog was the blonde bombshell showing off her chiseled abs in the tiniest leopard-print bikini imaginable — an outfit that left very little to the imagination.

The two-piece set consisted of a dangerously low scoop neck top that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, while a thin body chain fell right in the middle of her exposed decolletage to draw even more eyes to the area. The jewelry wrapped around her torso to accentuate her slender figure, which a swipe to the remaining photos of the upload provided an even closer look at.

The matching bottoms of Kate’s itty-bitty swimwear were arguably even more risque than the top. The number boasted a daringly high-cut design that left her curves on display, as well as her toned legs as she sat on her knees in the sand. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist even more.

Along with the body chain, the Canadian bombshell accessorized with a set of gold bangles and another short chain necklace for even more bling. She wore her signature blonde locks down in loose, beachy waves, which spilled over her shoulder and in front of her face as she basked in the sun.

Fans of the bikini babe were quick to show some love for the skin-baring new upload on her page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up well over 6,500 likes within just two hours of going live to Instagram. Several took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Super beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said she was “flawless.”

“@kevinlove you’re one lucky man,” commented a third, tagging Kate’s longtime boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love.

This is not the only sizzling vacation snap that Kate has shared with her fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model kicked off her trip to the Hamptons with another steamy shot that saw her rocking a barely-there white bikini — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.