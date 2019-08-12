‘The Hills’ Star Brandon Lee Comments On Kaitlynn Carter And Miley Cyrus’ PDA Photos: They’re ‘So Fake!’

Brandon Lee is reacting to his co-star's behavior in Italy.

Brandon Lee is weighing in on the recent photos of Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus.

After joking in the comments section of a post that Brody Jenner should “round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” The Hills: New Beginnings cast member is revealing what he really thinks about Carter’s Italian rendezvous with the newly-single musician.

During an interview on E! News’ The Daily Pop on August 12, Lee made it clear that despite his funny comment on Instagram, he doesn’t really care about the drama going on between his co-star and his ex and only posted his statement on Instagram in an effort to lighten the mood.

“I was just like, ‘This is getting out of hand,'” he said. “This whole thing is just so, like—I don’t know. I didn’t even want to get involved with it.”

While Carter and Cyrus appeared to be quite taken with one another as they enjoyed a couple of kisses while vacationing in Europe, Lee seemed to suggest that their PDA photos were only arranged in an effort to get some attention and to get under the skin off their exes, including Jenner and actor Liam Hemsworth.

“It just seems so fake to me,” he said. “It’s just like—why?” he said.

“They’re just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they’re all friends. So, it’s like, they were all friends. So, why—it just seems so ridiculous to me.”

When host Justin Sylvester asked the reality star if he believes “something went down” between Carter and Cyrus prior to the release of the recent photos of the two of them, Lee admitted that he wasn’t sure and said they are both “crazy.” He then said that while he doesn’t know anything for certain, he would “almost” assume that something had taken place.

Loading...

As fans may have heard, Jenner and Carter parted ways earlier this month and a short time later, Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed that they too had split. However, while Jenner and Carter were reportedly never married, to begin with, despite their June 2018 wedding in Indonesia. Cyrus and Hemsworth were married for just eight months.

On a recent episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Carter had spoken to Jenner about her desire to have kids.

To see more of Lee and his co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday nights at 10 p.m. on MTV.