Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Flaunts Booty In Red Bikini While Riding A Horse

Gabby Epstein is showing off her incredible figure in a new Instagram post that sent temperatures soaring.

The latest addition to the Australian bombshell’s account on the social media platform was shared on Monday, August 12, and included not one, but two sizzling shots of the model showing some skin. Both photos saw Gabby mounted on top of a horse out in the middle of the ocean which in itself was impressive, but it was the stunner’s skin-baring display that truly captivated the attention of her 2.2 million followers.

In the first snap of the set, Gabby leaned over her horse and stared down the camera with a sensual look while her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of her off-the-shoulder top. The flowy white crop top flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its dangerously low neckline that left her decolletage completely bare, aside from a stack of gold necklaces that drew even more attention to the area. The snap also offered a glimpse at the babe’s tiny bikini bottoms that tied in a delicate bow on her hips, accentuating her trim waist.

Fans didn’t need to look far for a full length image of Gabby’s bikini bottoms. A swipe to the second photo of the series caught the model still on top of her horse, though the camera was positioned behind the social media sensation to give her followers more than an eyeful of her famous curves. The shot revealed that the beauty’s red bikini bottoms boasted of a scandalously cheeky cut that exposed her booty in its entirety — and nobody seemed to mind the NSFW display. Also within eyesight were the model’s long, toned legs, which were wrapped tight around the belly of her horse as she balanced on top.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went wild for the latest sexy upload to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 30,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, while hundreds flocked to the comments section with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote, while another called Gabby a “goddess in paradise.”

“You are so beautiful,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that the Instagram model has shown off her impressive physique on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gabby wowed her fans again over the weekend by flaunting her assets in a minuscule leopard print bikini — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.