‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Hannah G.’s Love Triangle Intensifies As Fans Root For Dylan B. Over Blake H.

Two new episodes are airing this week for Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, and spoilers tease that there will be a lot of chaos regarding the Hannah Godwin love triangle with Blake Horstmann and Dylan Barbour. Other ladies have had their eye on Blake too, and fans are anxious to see Hannah find love. Does she end up with Blake, Dylan, or someone else in the end, according to the available teasers?

Viewers will finally see the first rose ceremony of Season 6, and ABC details that both Blake and Dylan will be hoping to give Hannah their rose. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers previously shared by The Inquisitr noted that Dylan will get his opportunity first, which leaves Blake trying to decide which woman he previously left hanging he now wants to keep around.

Blake reportedly gives Tayshia Adams his rose over Kristina Schulman, but she’ll receive one from Chris Bukowski. While some would think that this would end the love triangle involving Hannah, Blake, and Dylan, the latest spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise reveal that’s not the case.

At some point this week, sneak peeks from ABC indicate that Blake will decide he still has his sights set on Hannah. He’ll feel awkward as he watches Hannah and Dylan canoodle, but Horstmann thinks he has a future with Godwin and he says he isn’t going to let anybody interfere with that.

.@BachParadise SNEAK PEEK: A love triangle has formed in Paradise and Dylan isn't happy about it. https://t.co/HxS4ViKcvU — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 12, 2019

Another preview shared by Good Morning America reveals that Blake will manage to get some alone time with Hannah. The two will kiss and cavort on the beach during the evening, and unfortunately, Dylan won’t be able to help but watch the play-by-play on this. As awkward as Dylan can often be, he’s all-in for Hannah and it seems he’ll decide he’s going to head to the beach to confront Horstmann and Godwin.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that this preview incorporates some tricky editing at this point. The sneak peek makes it seem that a physical fight will break out between Dylan and Blake on the beach. While there is an intense physical battle coming soon between two of the guys, it doesn’t happen at this point and it reportedly doesn’t involve Horstmann and Barbour.

And so it begins. Get caught up on #BachelorInParadise this weekend, before a fresh wave of drama begins Monday and Tuesday! https://t.co/dyycdpAfDk pic.twitter.com/H5jXDKUs8v — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 9, 2019

The Inquisitr previously shared that it apparently involves Jordan Kimball and Christian Estrada. This battle is said to take place before the second rose ceremony, so viewers may see at least part of it Tuesday night.

As for Hannah’s status, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve and detailed recently by The Inquisitr hint that she does find love during Season 6. In fact, she reportedly gets engaged during the finale and it seems as if the couple remains together and happy so far. Is it Blake or Dylan who pops the question?

Loading...

Despite the love triangle that is being played up in Week 2, spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise tease that soon Hannah and Dylan will be together and essentially be inseparable throughout the rest of Season 6. Blake will apparently shift his focus back to Kristina, but it sounds as if that doesn’t pan out for Horstmann either.

After all of the Blake-related drama in Week 1, it looks as if fans are rooting for Hannah and Dylan to end up together. Luckily, the latest Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that fans will get what they want on this front.

Could Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour end up being the next BIP pair to start making wedding plans? Fans will be anxious to see how things are going for the two once they can go public. So far, it sounds as if there’s a lot of potential between these two.