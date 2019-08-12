Sofia Richie Suffers Embarassing Wardrobe Malfunction In Italy, Almost Flashes Bare Breast To Paparazzi

Sofia Richie may be having a great time in Italy with beau Scott Disick but a recent blunder has everyone cringing.

As her fans know, Richie is currently in Italy to celebrate her friend, Kylie Jenner’s, 22nd birthday. The model has been spotted out and about a number of times in recent days, putting on a sexy display and showing off her gorgeous figure while she’s vacationing overseas. But in a series of recent images that were shared by The Daily Mail, the publication shows off a moment that Sofia probably wants to forget.

In the series of photos that were shared by the media outlet, the 20-year-old and her man walked around hand-in-hand in Italy’s popular tourist hotspot — Portofino. Richie had her amazing body on display in a white romper with tiny black polka-dots. The NSFW number ties around her waist as the top plunges well into her chest. But Sofia exposes a little bit too much to onlookers, while her boob tape is fully-visible in a number of photos and she almost exposes her bare breast to the camera.

It does not appear as though Richie realized that so much was exposed for the camera as she was distracted by other things during the walk. She completed her look with a pair of flat, black sandals as well as a silver necklace and a silver pair of hoop earrings. The brunette beauty appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the outing, covering her face with a pair of large black sunglasses.

Disick also looked to be playing the part of a tourist in the photos, rocking a pair of white shorts with an animal print all over them as well as a blue button-down shirt. He unbuttoned the top few buttons on his shirt and completed his laid-back look with a pair of black sunglasses and flat, brown shoes.

As previously mentioned, Richie has been putting on a sexy display during her fun-filled trip. As The Inquisitr shared this past weekend, she and her boyfriend packed on the PDA during the getaway. In one of the photos, Disick put his arm around Richie while they cruised on the back of a boat. The 20-year-old wore her long, dark locks up in a high top-knot and appeared to be donning minimal makeup for the seemingly romantic outing.

The model also showed off her stunning figure in a pair of insanely short, white daisy dukes that flaunted off her toned and tanned stems along with a blue-colored bikini top and a cropped vest. It is unclear how long Richie and Disick will be vacationing in Italy at this time.